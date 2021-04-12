NEWS
Executive Appointments
Evergreen Consultants bolsters team
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 12 APR 2021   12:20PM

Investment advisory Evergreen Consultants has made two key senior hires, including the addition of a funds management veteran.

Michael Ohlsson, former chief executive of Supervised Investments, has joined Evergreen as a partner in the business and executive director.

Lia Gunawan is also joining the business as strategic partnerships manager, reporting to Ohlsson. Gunawan has been promoted to the position after working part time for Evergreen for several years.

"Evergreen is going through a significant growth phase. Our recent developments include the launch of a new ESG index, the Evergreen Responsible Investment Grade (ERIG) Index, and an investment portfolio stress testing tool for financial advisers," founder and director Angela Ashton said.

"We are committed to providing financial advisers with the solutions they need. We have had a very positive response to our new ratings business as well, Evergreen Ratings."

Ohlsson will be responsible for operations, sales and marketing.

He is a respected leader in the financial services industry, having been chief executive of Fidelity Investments Australia and having previously held senior positions at Barclays Global Investors and Rothschild Asset Management.

"The appointments of Michael and Lia will help ensure we maintain our momentum. We have some very significant product development in the works," Ashton said.

Ohlsson added: "Evergreen is shaping a business that is responding to market needs and building innovative solutions for financial advisers and their clients."

