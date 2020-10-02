Evans invites 360 Capital to board

Evans Dixon has invited a member of 360 Capital to a seat on the board after the funds management group acquired a 19.55% stake in the company.

Evans Dixon invited Tony Pitt to join the board saying the stake 360 Capital bought in the business has shown "commitment" to the company.

"Subject to shareholder approval, Mr. Pitt will become a non-executive director at the conclusion of the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 11 November 2020," Evans Dixon said.

In addition, Evans Dixon announced that Anthony Pascoe will be retiring from the board as a non-executive director, effective close of business following the AGM.

Evans Dixon said Pascoe made the decision not to stand for re-election to accommodate the nomination of Pitt.

David Evans, executive chair of Evans Dixon said: "We would like to thank Anthony for his contribution to the Board and its committees during his time as a non-executive director and hope we will have an opportunity to work together again. We look forward to welcoming Tony to the board in due course."

Pascoe only joined the Evans Dixon board in July this year after Alan Dixon stepped down.

Pascoe is a former chief executive of Lendlease Ventures and chief financial officer and executive director of Blackmores.

In July this year, Dixon stepped down from the board after vacating his executive roles last year.

Dixon, who was the chief executive of the ASX-listed firm until June last year, initially stepped aside to focus on its troubled US Masters Residential Property Fund, whose NAV had tumbled 39.5% in the year to June end.

Less than two months later, on August 1, Dixon took went on extended leave of absence for personal reasons from URF.