NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Evans invites 360 Capital to board
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   12:19PM

Evans Dixon has invited a member of 360 Capital to a seat on the board after the funds management group acquired a 19.55% stake in the company.

Evans Dixon invited Tony Pitt to join the board saying the stake 360 Capital bought in the business has shown "commitment" to the company.

"Subject to shareholder approval, Mr. Pitt will become a non-executive director at the conclusion of the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 11 November 2020," Evans Dixon said.

In addition, Evans Dixon announced that Anthony Pascoe will be retiring from the board as a non-executive director, effective close of business following the AGM.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

Evans Dixon said Pascoe made the decision not to stand for re-election to accommodate the nomination of Pitt.

David Evans, executive chair of Evans Dixon said: "We would like to thank Anthony for his contribution to the Board and its committees during his time as a non-executive director and hope we will have an opportunity to work together again. We look forward to welcoming Tony to the board in due course."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Pascoe only joined the Evans Dixon board in July this year after Alan Dixon stepped down.

Pascoe is a former chief executive of Lendlease Ventures and chief financial officer and executive director of Blackmores.

In July this year, Dixon stepped down from the board after vacating his executive roles last year.

Dixon, who was the chief executive of the ASX-listed firm until June last year, initially stepped aside to focus on its troubled US Masters Residential Property Fund, whose NAV had tumbled 39.5% in the year to June end.

Less than two months later, on August 1, Dixon took went on extended leave of absence for personal reasons from URF.

Read more: Evans DixonAnthony PascoeTony PittAlan DixonDavid Evans
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC drags Evans Dixon to court
New ETF set to debut on ASX
Funds services firm expands offerings
Evans Dixon reports $30.5m loss
Life insurance needs to prove value
Alan Dixon steps down at Evans Dixon
Gender diversity improves, cultural diversity falls: Research
Evans Dixon hires former Macquarie chair
Evans Dixon slashes staff
Wealth manager makes senior appointment
Editor's Choice
VFMC chief joins ING board
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The Victorian-government-owned fund manager's chief has joined the board of ING.
Ratings deteriorate at AMP
ALLY SELBY  |   12:36PM
AMP has suffered a further blow this week, after Moody's downgraded its ratings of the embattled wealth management giant.
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
VIC Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something einNuQOs