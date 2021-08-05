Evalesco acquires boutique firm

Evalesco Financial Services recently finalised the acquisition of former Association of Financial Advisers national president Marc Bineham's advice firm.

Evalesco, led by Marshall Brentnall, Jeff Thurecht and Jules Knox, has taken on Noall & Co's client base and appointed Bineham as a financial coach to provide literacy programs to people in their 50s and 60s.

Noall & Co's Roisin Loughrey and Aoife Bryant have also joined Evalesco's client services team.

Bineham said he is pleased to be joining forces with Evalesco, having known Thurecht and Brentnall for over 15 years.

"Knowing my clients will be in the safest of hands has made it much easier for me to make a change. I'm excited to shift my focus to taking the important messages of financial literacy to the broader community via my book and associated programs," he said.

Evalesco director Thurecht added that Noall & Co is a great fit for Evalesco as they both have similar advice philosophies and will mean minimal disruption to the process, service or advice for clients.

"Evalesco's growth creates more opportunities for our team and our clients. Our increased scale gives us scope to save clients fees with platforms and investment managers," Thurecht said.

In addition, Evalesco appointed Dominic De Minaur as a specialist insurance adviser.

He joined from Integrity Life where he was a business development manager and was in similar roles at TAL and Asteron Life.

De Minaur was previously a financial adviser at NAB Private and Eluvia Financial Services.

"Personal insurance has always been an important focus for our business. As we've grown, and now with the inclusion of the Noall & Co's insurance client base, we've identified an opportunity to make it an even bigger priority. We're really pleased that Dom has agreed to come on board as our first specialist insurance adviser," Thurecht said.