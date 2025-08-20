Newspaper icon
Euroz Hartleys in 'early stage' talks with big investor

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 AUG 2025   12:24PM

Euroz Hartleys Group confirmed it is in the "early stages" of discussions with the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for the latter to potentially make a strategic stake in the Perth-based financial services company.

Addressing an AFR article published on August 19, which stated that the Canadian bank was shopping around Australia to invest in mid-tier stockbrokers, Euroz Hartleys said "it is in the early stages of discussions regarding potential opportunities within the Australian market."

The Western Australian group offers stockbroking, research and private wealth management services to investors that include high-net-wealth individuals and SMSFs. It also has institutional and corporate finance businesses.

"Discussions remain confidential and incomplete, no terms or valuation have been discussed and there is no certainty that the discussions will lead to any transaction or agreement," the ASX-listed firm said.

"As part of its continuous evaluation of opportunities, Euroz Hartleys regularly explores opportunities to create and deliver value for shareholders. The company will keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations."

In the half-year to December 2024 results, Euroz Hartleys reported a 33% rise in revenue to $52.9 million compared to the prior corresponding year.

Net profit after tax leaped a whopping 500% to $6.3 million.

Last October, Tim Bunney, who has been working in stockbroking since 2010, was promoted to managing director of the group.

