Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

eToro launches local stocks portfolio

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022   12:25PM

From today, investors can access the AussieEconomy portfolio, an investment basket offering long-term exposure to high performing ASX-listed companies.

The 35 stocks that make up the portfolio are from a variety of industries including commodities, mining, biotech, pharmaceuticals, tourism, finance and software. It includes Qantas Airways, Sonic Healthcare, Computershare and the Macquarie Group.

The minimum investment is US$500 and the launch follows a recent survey by eToro which found strong retail investor interest in commodities.

According to the survey, one in four Aussies plan to invest in energy (27%) and materials (23%) in the third quarter of this year.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

The commodities sector is set to export a record $419 billion of metals and energies by mid-2023, eToro said. As the world's leading commodities exporter, Australia boasts several strong commodity companies including BHP, Rio Tinto, and Origin Energy.

Commenting on the launch, eToro market analyst Josh Gilbert said the new portfolio provides an easy way for Australian retail investors to get exposure to their leading, home-grown companies.

"We know that Aussie investors have a strong home bias with four in five (79%) currently invested or planning to invest in Australian equities," he said.

"Aussie companies are leaders in energy, commodities, and agribusiness, all sectors being watched closely by global and local investors as they emerge strongly from the current macroeconomic events."

He added: "A number of Australian companies are demonstrating strong growth, for example BHP delivered record earnings and a record dividend at a time when investors are crying out for income-paying stocks and robust growth."

"The ASX offers great diversification for investors wanting to look outside of the tech heavy US indices."

For now, ASX stocks on eToro are available as CFDs only.

Read more: eToroASXJosh Gilbert
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Not ruling anything out: Insignia Financial
Assets under custody take a hit: ACSA
Insignia Financial responds to EQT speculation
Martin Currie introduces Aussie equities strategy
A solution to active fund underperformance
Value investing a likely winner: Maple-Brown
Magellan FUM decline continues but eases
CHESS replacement delayed further, review underway
Net zero commitments in ASX200 companies doubles
Australia's size problem: VanEck

Editor's Choice

The time is right: AFA chief

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:57PM
The proposed merger between the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has seen a mixed response, with many questioning the timing, but Phil Anderson says it's the right time.

Insignia appoints product, insurance heads

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:53PM
Insignia Financial has made two appointments to its master trust and insurance product team.

Aligning investments to Leo's dating strategy pays off

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
If you pick your investments in the same way Leonardo DiCaprio picks his girlfriends, you'd likely be doing rather well for yourself.

Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:33PM
An ASIC review of individual disability income insurance claims has determined that more work is needed by insurers to ensure customers are protected from unfair practices.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.