NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ETFs had best year in 2021: Vanguard

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 13 JAN 2022   12:53PM

The Australian ETF industry saw its best year on record in 2021 with $25.9 billion in cash flows and $134 billion in assets under management.

Vanguard data revealed that investor flows into ETFs increased by 28% in 2021 in the face of ongoing COVID-related uncertainty.

Vanguard Australia attracted about 35% or $8.7 billion of total flows, making it Vanguard's best year on record also.

Fast forward to 2022, and ETF popularity is expected to rise still.

Minh Tieu, head of Vanguard Australia's Investment Strategy Group and ETF Capital Markets, Asia Pacific said that the growth of the Australian ETF industry has in part been accelerated by the growing number of new retail investors throughout the pandemic.

"We believe this is because Australians seek ways to build sustainable income or new avenues to channel discretionary pay," Tieu explained.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

"While demand for ETFs from advisers and institutional investors remains strong, it's the surge in retail flows that has been especially noteworthy.

"It's encouraging to see ETFs really enter the mainstream as more and more personal investors appreciate their inherent benefits - namely that ETFs are low-cost, diversified, and easily accessible."

Globally, the US ETF industry has on average grown 23.9% in AUM every year in the last five years.

ETF cash flow in the US in 2021 was US$911 billion, of which Vanguard US attracted US$328 billion.

Meanwhile, the Australian ETF industry has on average grown 39.5% in AUM every year over the same period.

"If we compare the US and Australian ETF market, the trajectory of growth is similar," Tieu said.

"While the US market is bigger and at a different stage of adoption, Australia is certainly catching up.

"It's a strong indicator that ETFs are not just an investment fad, but rather a proven long-term investment strategy worldwide".

Read more: Vanguard AustraliaMinh Tieu
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Sunsuper moves $20bn mandate
Global equities ETFs surge
Leadership changes at Vanguard Australia
Vanguard cuts fees
Vanguard Australia appoints new managing director
Demand soars for global equities ETFs
Vanguard head jumps to industry fund
Vanguard appoints fund administrator
Vanguard UK upends cost of advice
Vanguard to launch retirement income tool

Editor's Choice

Cbus to launch new investment options

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
The $67 billion super fund for the building and construction industries will launch new investment options as it remains focussed on growing to $150 billion.

PineBridge hires Asia wealth management lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
PineBridge Investments appointed a head of wealth management for the Asia region in a newly created role.

Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Asset managers and superannuation funds will ramp up their digital advice offerings in 2022 as the reality of financial advisers exiting sets in.

Tough quarter for Pendal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Pendal Group has endured a disappointing quarter, with $5 billion in outflows from UK institutional clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.