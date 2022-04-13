ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient

Newspaper icon
BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 APR 2022   12:34PM

After two straight months of negative growth, the Australian ETF industry regained its growth trajectory in March, as share markets also rebounded strongly.

A BetaShares Australian ETF review reported the industry grew 4.1% month on month and ended March with a valuation of $135.4 billion, a whisker from the highs recorded in December ($136.9 billion).

Aside from the increase in asset values, the BetaShares review also found ETF investors had returned with more confidence to the market. There was a net inflow of $1.3 billion for the month which was significantly more than the anaemic $212 million February inflow.

However, an indication that investor caution is still very much present, inflow figures are still relatively low compares to average net flow figures over the last 12 months.

Voicing a similar sentiment, a separate Vanguard statement concluded that global uncertainty had a correlation to the overall slowdown in ETF flows.

Vanguard's head of ETF capital markets Asia-Pacific and investment strategy group Minh Tieu said: "Understandably, the uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine war and the ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19 are weighing heavy on investors' minds."

"That being said, we're still seeing resilient market flows and, according to data from our personal investor platform, Vanguard investors in particular are not letting global volatility deter them from investing regularly and according to plan."

Despite lasting uncertainties and heightened volatility, Tie advised investors to simply stay the course.

He added: "As history has proven, significantly altering asset allocations or cashing out in response to short-term events will exclude investors from fully participating in the inevitable market recovery."

In separate research, VanEck now estimates the ETF industry will hit $150 billion in assets under management by the end of the year.

