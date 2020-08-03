NEWS
Investment
ESG funds crowned winners of COVID-19 crisis
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   11:24AM

Australasian sustainable funds attracted inflows worth more than $207 million in the second quarter of 2020, with Australian Ethical and Dimensional reaping the majority of these rewards.

Morningstar's latest Global Sustainable Fund Flows report, which examined 3432 sustainable open-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across the globe in the second quarter of 2020, found that sustainable funds outperformed following the March market sell-off.

Assets in Australasian sustainable funds increased substantially during the second quarter, up 18% from $14.9 billion (US$10.6 billion) at the close of the first quarter to $17.7 billion (US$12.6 billion).

At the end of June, sustainable assets recorded one of their highest levels, only outpaced by their peak at December 2019.

Morningstar found there are now 108 strategies in the Australasian sustainable fund universe, up from 86 at the close of the first quarter 2020.

Interestingly, the Australian sustainable funds market is relatively concentrated, with the top 15 funds accounting for 60% of all assets in the sustainable fund arena.

Australian Ethical and Vanguard, in particular, account for 41% of all Australasian sustainable fund assets on Morningstar's database.

Despite the increase in sustainable strategies, there was only one sustainable fund launch (Fidelity Sustainable Water & Waste) in the second quarter of the year.

However, this does not include the growing number of funds that now consider ESG factors in a non-determinative way in their asset selection, Morningstar said.

On a global scale, sustainable fund inflows were up 72% in the second quarter to $99.8 billion (US$71.1 billion) supported by growing investor interest in environmental, social and governance issues.

European sustainable funds reaped the majority of inflows for the second quarter, garnering 86% of total inflows.

Meantime, sustainable funds in the United States took in 14.6% of total inflows, while the rest of the world (including Canada, Australia and New Zealand) reported US$260 million in inflows. In comparison, Asian and Japanese sustainable funds reported outflows of US$920 million for the quarter.

Assets in sustainable funds hit a record high of nearly $1.49 trillion (US$1.06 trillion) at the end of June, up 23% from the previous quarter.

Product development was also strong in the second quarter, with funds releasing 125 new offerings. Although the rate of new offerings has been consistently steady over the last five quarters, Morningstar found asset managers are increasingly looking to repurpose and rebrand conventional products into sustainable funds (with 40 of these funds in Europe and three in the US).

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Adviser jailed over $2m Ponzi scheme
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A former financial adviser and licensee director has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment for misappropriating close to $2 million for his own use.
Pinnacle reports FY20 inflows, profits
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Pinnacle Investment Management's 16 affiliates tallied up only $3 billion in net inflows in FY20 as institutional allocators deferred mandate decisions in COVID-19 but the firm managed to grow NPAT by 5.6% to $32.2 million.
SelfWealth awards brokerage mandate
ALLY SELBY  |   12:22PM
ASX-listed trading platform SelfWealth has renewed its clearing, settlement and execution (CS&E) mandate with retail broker OpenMarkets, in a move that it says demonstrates the two fintech's shared objective of disrupting the status quo.
Class bolsters tech team
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The self-managed super fund administration and software provider has appointed two new technology leads, set to help Class continue to grow and innovate.
