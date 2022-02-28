ESG funding booms in Australia: Calastone

ESG funds were major beneficiaries of Australians' cash last year but the nation still lags on a global scale, according to the last Global Fund Flow Index from Calastone.

In an analysis covering over half a million buy and sell orders every month from January 2019, Calastone's index found that the net new capital invested in ESG equity funds more than quadrupled year-on-year (+338%) to $3 billion.

In 2021, almost all the ESG equity cash invested by Australians (98%) went into actively managed funds in 2021, with Calastone saying passive strategies will struggle to gain ground until ESG standards are established.

Additionally, the index found that $4 in every $10 of inflows to fixed income funds last year were devoted to ESG strategies.

"Inflows to ESG funds have grown exponentially, following trends we are seeing elsewhere in the world, and we expect this to continue in 2022 as economies reopen," Calastone managing director, head of Australia and New Zealand Teresa Walker said.

"In some markets, ESG equity funds are taking new capital market share from traditionally managed funds, a trend that may begin to feature in Australia's fund market."

However, Calastone found ESG strategies are significantly less popular in Australia. Flows first turned positive in the UK in 2018, Calastone noted, adding that $8 in every $10 of net new money into equity funds was directed into ESG strategies. This compares to just $2 for every $10 in Australia; "The value of ESG funds under management is still dwarfed by traditional categories, so there is a lot of headroom to grow further, which is good news for active fund managers."

"ESG funds also tend to invest globally, so the ESG boom in Australia is likely to boost the international diversification of Australians' savings which have typically favoured domestic investments," Walker added.

"In 2021, for example, three fifths of ESG cash flowed into global ESG funds, compared to less than half the cash devoted to non-ESG equity funds."