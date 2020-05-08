ERS paused as AFP investigates fraud

Deputy Treasurer Michael Sukkar confirmed the ATO has paused requests for early release being sent to super funds, as the AFP investigates identity theft.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Sukkar emphasised that the ATO has not been compromised and said the investigation is around one confirmed case of identity theft.

"It has been referred to the AFP, a case of identity theft essentially, where bogus claims have been put through the early release of super scheme," Sukkar said.

"This has been an extraordinarily popular scheme. In some respects, sadly popular."

Sukkar added that there has been over 1.2 million applications for the ERS scheme which totals over $10 billion.

"There's been one isolated incident where, I think it's fair to say, identity theft has been involved," he said.

"It's being investigated by the AFP, but I emphasise, these are not a compromise of ATO systems. These are flat out fraud."

Sukkar said that while the applications being sent to funds are paused, they will resume next week to allow time for a proper investigation.

"We want the ATO today, out of an abundance of caution, to make sure that there's nothing more we can do to help people protecting their data, to ensure that people are not the victims of identity theft, as is being investigated by the AFP," Sukkar said.

"So today we will undertake that process just to make sure there is nothing more that the ATO can do."

Sukkar said he was saddened that, in the current environment, the ATO and taxpayers are under attack, along with taxpayers personal information.

"It is under constant attack. It is literally under constant attack every day of the year," he said.

"This program is no different, this is a very successful program, 1.2 million people, over $10 billion of early release of super.

"But out of an abundance of caution, we will undertake a further review, just to make sure there's nothing more that the ATO can do to help tax payers and to help Australians keep their identity, keep themselves, to the greatest extent possible free from some of these fraudulent activities that always happen."

Sukkar said that while there may be more breaches, the AFP have outlined that they are investigating one incident that might involve over 100 taxpayers.

"It's one incident that affects that number of taxpayers. So, in the scheme of 1.2 million people who have accessed the scheme, it's obviously very small," he said.

"But what we want to do is just to make out of an abundance of caution for every single taxpayer, that their information, that we can help them keep their information safe so they are not subject to these sorts of attacks or these sorts of attempted fraud."

Sukkar said the pause is to allow the ATO to help Australians not be the victim of scams.

"It's very important to keep your identity, and keep your information with trusted sources, because if it gets into the wrong hands, we know what can happen," Sukkar said.

