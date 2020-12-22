NEWS
Superannuation
ERS had little effect on funds: Research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 22 DEC 2020   11:57AM

Large outflows experienced by some super funds as a result of the government's early release of super scheme had little impact on fund performance, according to new research from the University of Melbourne.

The research, conducted by James Brugler, Minsoo Kim and Zhuo Zhong from the university's department of finance, found that not only was there was no evidence to support the expectation that fund flows could significantly affect fund performance, but in fact super funds take a proactive approach of managing their money.

"This could reflect that Australian superannuation funds actively engage in liquidity management," the paper said.

"In anticipation of future outflows, funds manage their cash-like liquidity by pre-emptively rebalancing their portfolios and do so in a way that minimises transaction costs, as well as retaining cash from contributions."

The researchers used regulator data provided by APRA covering 71 different fund providers.

It found that the amount of early release outflows constituted approximately 1.6% of assets under management on average and 26.5% of cash holdings.

"This is an order of magnitude higher than the typical fund flows observed under normal policy settings," it said.

"The average fund received over 40,000 applications and made total payments of $316 million in the second quarter of 2020."

The research found that despite this, if given enough advanced warning about larger liquidity outflows, they will be able to manage their assets to avoid any significant effects.

"Our results suggest that the main effect of a large and unexpected liquidity shock on Australian superannuation funds is to induce preemptive rebalancing, such that funds accumulate sufficient liquidity in anticipation of future outflows. This limits the effect the liquidity shock could have on performance," it said.

The paper also determined that this information is helpful to Australian regulators to feel more confident in the superannuation system to absorb economic shocks.

"For regulators, we find that despite the nature of early release outflows are very different from the typical flows experienced by Australian superannuation funds, funds appear to have been able to raise the amount of liquidity needed to meet these cash withdrawals," the research said.

Read more: ERSEarly release of superUniversity of MelbourneJames BruglerMinsoo KimZhuo Zhong
