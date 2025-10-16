Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Equity Story to raise $3.5m to enter property sector

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   12:33PM

Equity Story Group plans to raise up to $3.54 million through an entitlement offer to support the expansion of its funds management business, with a particular focus on entering the property sector.

The stock market trading advice group will issue approximately 353,695,724 shares for the offer and it will rank equally with existing shares on issue.

It will allocate around $2 million to the development of the business, which includes the launch of new funds, seeding new investment products, enhancing operational and compliance systems, undertaking targeted marketing and investor engagement initiatives, and providing funding to support growth and diversification of revenue streams.

About 25% of the capital raised will be used for administration expenses over the next six to 12 months, including administration fees and other obligatory overheads.

The offer will open on October 24 and will close on November 7.

Equity Story recently also provided an update on its acquisition of advisory firm Baker Young. In an ASX release last week, it said that the acquisition has been terminated.

The release read: "Equity Story advises that the conditions precedent for the completion of the acquisition of the business and assets of Baker Young were not satisfied by 30 September 2025. Equity Story has given Baker Young notice of the termination of the agreement."

In April this year, it was in talks to acquire the Adelaide-based advisory firm for $4.2 million in cash, as it looked to expand its wealth management footprint.

Through the acquisition it had hoped to gain access to full-service retail, high-net-worth investment advice and stronger corporate advisory capabilities. The transaction would have helped Equity Story absorb Baker Young's 6000 client accounts and $700 million in funds under management.

It recently also announced changes to its board with Shane White resigning as chief executive and director. Brendan Gow, Trent McGraw and Mark Goes also resigned from their positions on the board. David Nolan joined the board as managing director and Albert Wong as non-executive director.

Equity Story also received a strategic investment of $650,000 from Alex Brinkmeyer by way of a convertible loan. Brinkmeyer joins the board as non-executive chair and has committed to supporting future fundraising.

Equity Story founder David Tildesley thanked the outgoing chief executive and directors and said: "This strategic investment by Alex Brinkmeyer and his depth of experience in property development provides the company a tremendous opportunity to further expand its funds management business into the property sector. I am excited to work with the experienced incoming board and management to grow the business and deliver further value for shareholders."

Read more: Baker YoungMarkEquity Story GroupAlex BrinkmeyerAlbert WongBrendan GowDavid NolanDavid TildesleyShane WhiteTrent McGraw
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Story to buy advisory firm Baker Young
Equity Story plots expansion, names chair
Equity Story plans to throw finfluencers a lifeline
ME grows tech capabilities via partnership
Fear me not

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media