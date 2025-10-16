Equity Story to raise $3.5m to enter property sector

Equity Story Group plans to raise up to $3.54 million through an entitlement offer to support the expansion of its funds management business, with a particular focus on entering the property sector.

The stock market trading advice group will issue approximately 353,695,724 shares for the offer and it will rank equally with existing shares on issue.

It will allocate around $2 million to the development of the business, which includes the launch of new funds, seeding new investment products, enhancing operational and compliance systems, undertaking targeted marketing and investor engagement initiatives, and providing funding to support growth and diversification of revenue streams.

About 25% of the capital raised will be used for administration expenses over the next six to 12 months, including administration fees and other obligatory overheads.

The offer will open on October 24 and will close on November 7.

Equity Story recently also provided an update on its acquisition of advisory firm Baker Young. In an ASX release last week, it said that the acquisition has been terminated.

The release read: "Equity Story advises that the conditions precedent for the completion of the acquisition of the business and assets of Baker Young were not satisfied by 30 September 2025. Equity Story has given Baker Young notice of the termination of the agreement."

In April this year, it was in talks to acquire the Adelaide-based advisory firm for $4.2 million in cash, as it looked to expand its wealth management footprint.

Through the acquisition it had hoped to gain access to full-service retail, high-net-worth investment advice and stronger corporate advisory capabilities. The transaction would have helped Equity Story absorb Baker Young's 6000 client accounts and $700 million in funds under management.

It recently also announced changes to its board with Shane White resigning as chief executive and director. Brendan Gow, Trent McGraw and Mark Goes also resigned from their positions on the board. David Nolan joined the board as managing director and Albert Wong as non-executive director.

Equity Story also received a strategic investment of $650,000 from Alex Brinkmeyer by way of a convertible loan. Brinkmeyer joins the board as non-executive chair and has committed to supporting future fundraising.

Equity Story founder David Tildesley thanked the outgoing chief executive and directors and said: "This strategic investment by Alex Brinkmeyer and his depth of experience in property development provides the company a tremendous opportunity to further expand its funds management business into the property sector. I am excited to work with the experienced incoming board and management to grow the business and deliver further value for shareholders."