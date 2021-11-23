NEWS
Executive Appointments

Equip appoints head of retirement

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 NOV 2021   12:40PM

Promoting from within, the superannuation fund has created the role to strengthen its offering to retired members to optimise their outcomes.

Sam Higgie has been appointed to the role, following three years working on the fund's product strategy.

Prior to that he was SS&C's head of product management for Asia Pacific and has also held roles at Colonial First State, Citadel Wealth Solutions and True North Investments.

As head of retirement, Higgie will oversee Equip's retiree offering. Currently those in the drawdown phase account for about 22% of the fund's total assets and 10% of members.

Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said the appointment reinforces the fund's strategic commitment to enhancing the retirement outcomes of members.

"Helping our members have the best retirement possible is the reason we do what we do, and the appointment of Sam as our head of retirement reinforces our commitment to members' retirement outcomes," Cameron said.

"In his role, Sam will assist us in continuing to grow and develop our offer to help our members get the most out of their retirement with a fund they can trust."

Also commenting, Higgie said: "I am delighted to be taking on the role of ensuring our members are well serviced as they prepare for and enjoy their retirement."

"Retirement can take some planning, so we're always on the lookout for ways to keep it simple for our members and support them with products and services that help them have the retirement they deserve."

Higgie's appointment follows that of Andrew Howard as the fund's new chief investment officer. Howard joined this month from Hostplus where he had served as co-deputy chief investment officer.

