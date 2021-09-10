NEWS
Investment

EQT gets 10 more days of due diligence at Iress

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 10 SEP 2021   12:49PM

Iress shareholders will have to wait a little longer, as its board grants EQT another 10 days to complete its due diligence.

The European private equity firm was granted 30-day access to Iress's books on August 11, at its third bid.

EQT's third offer was to acquire Iress shares at $15.91 plus a 16-cent dividend per share as it caved on previous offers that did not include a dividend and started at $14.80 a share.

"Discussions with EQT are progressing and Iress has agreed to grant an additional 10 days of exclusivity to EQT on the same terms previously announced to provide further time for EQT to complete its diligence and for an agreement to be finalised," Iress's board said in September 10 filings.

Iress's second-half results released on August 19, after the August 11 bid, showed a pro-forma revenue of $298.7 million and segment profit of $77 million.

It gave guidance for full-year segment profit between $164 million and $168 million for the next half.

