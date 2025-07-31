Employee shareholders officially file lawsuit against FNZ

FNZ employee shareholders have officially filed a lawsuit against FNZ, alleging the global technology firm and its board substantially diluted their ownership with several capital raises.

FNZ B class shareholders filed the class action at the High Court of New Zealand where FNZ is domiciled, claiming the board breached the New Zealand Companies Act 1993 by approving the capital raises.

The litigants claim the conflict began with a series of undisclosed constitutional changes by the board that removed protections for ordinary shareholders.

Subsequently, as first flagged in April, the group said the value of their shares had been drastically eroded by institutional investors and private equity who dominate the FNZ Group board and now also control senior management.

CDPQ, former US Vice President Al Gore's Generation Investment Management and Temasek are some of the major investors in FNZ.

"Between May 2024 and April 2025, the board undertook three equity raises totalling US$1.5 billion through the issuance of preference shares with 100% - 200% returns, effectively diluting employee shareholders by US$4.5 billion," the FNZ employee shareholders said.

"They also put in place an $8.3 billion valuation threshold, which means employee shareholders will only be able to participate after this valuation is met."

Commenting on the lawsuit, a spokesperson for FNZ said: "FNZ notes the claim filed in New Zealand and considers it to be entirely without merit. We are confident that our directors have at all times acted in the best interests of the company, its clients, employees and all stakeholders,"

"The investments by FNZ's institutional shareholders reflect a strong commitment to the company's long-term growth and success, an outcome that can only be in the best interests of all its stakeholders."