Emerald City becomes hot spot for investors

CBRE's latest APAC Investor Intentions survey has revealed that Sydney is now the fourth most preferred destination for APAC cross-border investment.

The survey, which covers all asset types, found that most investors (60%) intend to make more acquisitions this year, with the appetite strongest among Australian, Singaporean, Korean and Japanese investors.

Tokyo retained its position as the leading cross border investment destination for the third year running, followed by Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney. Previously, Sydney ranked eighth.

According to the survey, Sydney's growing popularity with investors is being driven by improving office fundamentals and declining incentives, which are set to spur effective rental growth.

An undersupplied logistics sector struggling to meet rising e-commerce demand has been another draw for investors eyeing Sydney investment opportunities.

Another interesting point is that while logistics continues to be the preferred Asia Pacific investment sector (36%), more investors are shifting their sights to office assets

"Sydney's resurgence has been driven by improving office fundamentals, with declining incentives set to spur effective rental growth. An undersupplied logistics sector struggling to meet rising e-commerce demand has been another draw for investors eyeing Sydney investment opportunities," CBRE's head of capital markets, Pacific Mark Coster said.

Coster said the survey responses pointed to Asia Pacific commercial real estate turnover increasing by five-10% this year, with Australia being close to the upper end of that range.

CBRE's head of research, Pacific Sameer Chopra noted that as yields are now at record lows and with rising bond yields, future returns are expected to be driven by rental increases.

"We expect that in search of higher yields, investors will pursue value-add opportunities, such as upgrading older office assets to meet ESG mandates; core-plus investments; or acquiring prime assets with shorter weighted average lease expiries (WALEs) to negotiate more competitive rents," Chopra said.