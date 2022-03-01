NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

EG, SIGMA to deliver Tasmanian distribution facility

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 1 MAR 2022   12:09PM

EG Funds (EG) has partnered with ASX listed pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor company Sigma Healthcare to deliver a storage and distribution centre on a parcel of land in Bridgewater, Tasmania.

Bridgewater is a newly formed industrial estate located 22 kilometres from the Hobart CBD.

In January, Brighton Council approved the Development Application for the site that is currently vacant land located at Lots 20, 21 and 22 Greenbacks Road, Bridgewater.

Construction works are scheduled to commence in March with completion expected in September 2022.

This latest investment opportunity has been offered to EG's wholesale investors on behalf of its private wealth division for the Long WALE Property Trust No. 3.

"The ability to partner with a quality customer such as Sigma to deliver our investors a de-risked development project that is forecast to provide stable distributions averaging 9.5% p.a. demonstrates EG's focus on long term relationships," EG's head of capital transactions Sean Fleming said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

EG's head of private wealth, Rodney Walt added that "strengthening Sigma's pharmaceutical supply chain in Australia with this landmark facility serves to benefit both customers in mainland Tasmania and EG's valued investor community".

This development adds to the investment house's growing list of acquisitions this year, including the recent purchase of two fully leased retail assets in Melbourne and Brisbane on behalf of its private wealth division.

Read more: EG FundsSigma HealthcareRodney WaltSean Fleming
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

EG Funds purchases popular CBD venues
EG swoops in on Forza industrial assets
Hong Kong REIT buys Queen Victoria Building
Sydney boutique sharpens focus on HNWs

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.