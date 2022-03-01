EG, SIGMA to deliver Tasmanian distribution facility

EG Funds (EG) has partnered with ASX listed pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor company Sigma Healthcare to deliver a storage and distribution centre on a parcel of land in Bridgewater, Tasmania.

Bridgewater is a newly formed industrial estate located 22 kilometres from the Hobart CBD.

In January, Brighton Council approved the Development Application for the site that is currently vacant land located at Lots 20, 21 and 22 Greenbacks Road, Bridgewater.

Construction works are scheduled to commence in March with completion expected in September 2022.

This latest investment opportunity has been offered to EG's wholesale investors on behalf of its private wealth division for the Long WALE Property Trust No. 3.

"The ability to partner with a quality customer such as Sigma to deliver our investors a de-risked development project that is forecast to provide stable distributions averaging 9.5% p.a. demonstrates EG's focus on long term relationships," EG's head of capital transactions Sean Fleming said.

EG's head of private wealth, Rodney Walt added that "strengthening Sigma's pharmaceutical supply chain in Australia with this landmark facility serves to benefit both customers in mainland Tasmania and EG's valued investor community".

This development adds to the investment house's growing list of acquisitions this year, including the recent purchase of two fully leased retail assets in Melbourne and Brisbane on behalf of its private wealth division.