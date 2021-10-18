Economic recap: Week to October 15

"...participants generally assessed that, provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate. Participants noted that if a decision to begin tapering purchases occurred at the next meeting, the process of tapering could commence with the monthly purchase calendars beginning in either mid-November or mid-December."

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's 21-22 September FOMC meeting couldn't be any clearer. It is, perhaps, because of this clarity that, instead of having a tantrum, US equities rose - the S&P 500 index gained 1.7% on the day of the minutes were released; the yield on 10-year US Treasuries declined from 1.58% to 1.55%; and the US dollar index was little changed to 93.20 from 93.16.

Not even when on the same day of the release, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that remains on the up and up. The annual headline inflation rate increased to a 13-year high of 5.4% in September from 5.3% in the previous month, core inflation steadied at 4.0% but are still around 29-year highs.

Communication is key.

As per the minutes: "The illustrative tapering path was designed to be simple to communicate and entailed a gradual reduction in the pace of net asset purchases that, if begun later this year, would lead the Federal Reserve to end purchases around the middle of next year. The path featured monthly reductions in the pace of asset purchases, by $10 billion in the case of Treasury securities and $5 billion in the case of agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS)."

"Participants generally commented that the illustrative path provided a straightforward and appropriate template that policymakers might follow, and a couple of participants observed that giving advance notice to the general public of a plan along these lines may reduce the risk of an adverse market reaction to a moderation in asset purchases."

The problem is the longer measured inflation lingers, the more inflation expectations become more entrenched. For sure, reducing liquidity in the system would help ease pressure on prices by somewhat restraining soaring consumer demand. Then again, it's unclear how this could immediately relieve bottlenecks in the supply chains and the energy crisis - ones, that could cap (even reverse) economic growth momentum.

Have no fear, the Fed has a Plan B.

According to the minutes: "...in keeping with the outcome-based standard for initiating a tapering of asset purchases, the Committee could adjust the pace of the moderation of its purchases if economic developments were to differ substantially from what they expected."

