Economic recap: Week to November 12

Did the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) jump or was pushed by the bond market to scrap its target to keep the April 2024 Australian government bond yield at 10 basis points.

The answer to this question becomes important because it would dictate future RBA actions - whether it would succumb to bond market bullying or conduct monetary policy as it sees appropriate given current and expected economic and inflation considerations.

Reading between the lines of RBA governor Philip Lowe's statement following the November 2 decision, the answer is both.

It decided to jump.

"The decision to discontinue the yield target reflects the improvement in the economy and the earlier-than-expected progress towards the inflation target," it said.

But the bond market has also had a hand at the RBA's decision: "Given that other market interest rates have moved in response to the increased likelihood of higher inflation and lower unemployment, the effectiveness of the yield target in holding down the general structure of interest rates in Australia has diminished."

At the same time, it promised: "The board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3% target range. This will require the labour market to be tight enough to generate wages growth that is materially higher than it is currently. This is likely to take some time. The board is prepared to be patient, with the central forecast being for underlying inflation to be no higher than 2.5% at the end of 2023 and for only a gradual increase in wages growth."

This sent the yield on 10-year Australian government bonds dropping from a 31-month high of 2.1% back down to 1.9% after the decision. Yields have continued to decline to 1.74% a week after, underpinning gains in the equity market.

Recall that the RBA had already been easing accommodation starting in September this year - when it reduced its weekly asset purchases from $5 billion to $4 billion until at least mid-February 2022. The bank's November decision is just a natural progression to the economy's improving circumstance.

This is underscored by the latest improvement in domestic business and consumer sentiment.

The latest NAB business survey showed that both business conditions and confidence rose sharply in October from November as the lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria ended. Business conditions increased by 6 points to a reading of +11 in October - above its long-term average - aided by improvement in all its components (trading conditions, profitability, employment). Better, business confidence jumped by 11 points to a reading of +21 in October.

This is backed by the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment update that showed the index improving to a reading of 105.3 in November from 104.6 in the previous month.

Given these positive indications, the RBA doesn't need the bond market to push it, it would jump of its own accord when it sees fit.