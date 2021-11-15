NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Economic recap: Week to November 12

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 15 NOV 2021   9:49AM

Did the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) jump or was pushed by the bond market to scrap its target to keep the April 2024 Australian government bond yield at 10 basis points.

The answer to this question becomes important because it would dictate future RBA actions - whether it would succumb to bond market bullying or conduct monetary policy as it sees appropriate given current and expected economic and inflation considerations.

Reading between the lines of RBA governor Philip Lowe's statement following the November 2 decision, the answer is both.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

It decided to jump.

"The decision to discontinue the yield target reflects the improvement in the economy and the earlier-than-expected progress towards the inflation target," it said.

But the bond market has also had a hand at the RBA's decision: "Given that other market interest rates have moved in response to the increased likelihood of higher inflation and lower unemployment, the effectiveness of the yield target in holding down the general structure of interest rates in Australia has diminished."

At the same time, it promised: "The board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3% target range. This will require the labour market to be tight enough to generate wages growth that is materially higher than it is currently. This is likely to take some time. The board is prepared to be patient, with the central forecast being for underlying inflation to be no higher than 2.5% at the end of 2023 and for only a gradual increase in wages growth."

This sent the yield on 10-year Australian government bonds dropping from a 31-month high of 2.1% back down to 1.9% after the decision. Yields have continued to decline to 1.74% a week after, underpinning gains in the equity market.

Recall that the RBA had already been easing accommodation starting in September this year - when it reduced its weekly asset purchases from $5 billion to $4 billion until at least mid-February 2022. The bank's November decision is just a natural progression to the economy's improving circumstance.

This is underscored by the latest improvement in domestic business and consumer sentiment.

The latest NAB business survey showed that both business conditions and confidence rose sharply in October from November as the lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria ended. Business conditions increased by 6 points to a reading of +11 in October - above its long-term average - aided by improvement in all its components (trading conditions, profitability, employment). Better, business confidence jumped by 11 points to a reading of +21 in October.

This is backed by the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment update that showed the index improving to a reading of 105.3 in November from 104.6 in the previous month.

Given these positive indications, the RBA doesn't need the bond market to push it, it would jump of its own accord when it sees fit.

Read more: Philip LoweReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
Goldman Sachs promotes five in ANZ
Lending curbs to impact housing market
Hyperion Asset Management builds out team
Super funds to front committee hearing
Recovery set to slow: OECD
Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator
ASX posts mixed results
Economic recap: Week to August 13
Economic recap: Week to August 6

Editor's Choice

ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC filed a contempt application in the Federal Court against James Mawhinney, the founder of Mayfair 101.

Demand for niche advice firms increases

KARREN VERGARA
Radar Results is seeing an uptick in demand for niche areas of financial advice, which includes risk insurance businesses.

Multi-boutique appoints head of private wealth

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Warakirri Asset Management hired from UBS for the newly created role of head of private wealth.

Super funds up offshore investments: Survey

KARREN VERGARA
Based on their currency hedging strategies, superannuation funds increasingly look offshore not only to invest in equities but also to gain more exposure to unlisted assets.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.