NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Economic recap: Week to August 20

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 23 AUG 2021   11:33AM

The continued spread of the Delta variant in most parts of the world - even in New Zealand despite being locked down after only one case - and reduced vaccine efficacy - as demonstrated by the rise in infections in Israel (one of the very first country on Planet Earth to fully vaccinate its citizens) - remained the fear du jour for financial markets everywhere.

In a sentence: Increased infections lead to lockdowns lead to reduced social and business activity lead to weaker economic growth.

Add to this, geopolitical concerns over the "fall of Afghanistan", slowing growth in China and regulatory crackdowns there, and the can't win thought of the Fed making a policy mistake - it leaves policy too easy for long that it'll have to go hard when "transitory" inflation becomes more entrenched - and the likelihood that the Fed talking about talking tapering becomes actual tapering.

Financial markets could be forgiven for taking risk off the table. As they did last week. Equity markets dropped. So did bond yields and commodity prices. The US dollar rose against major currencies, except for the safe haven Japanese yen and the safe haven commodity, gold.

While there was good news on Australia's labour market, business and consumer sentiment indicators suggest this wouldn't last long.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

The economy added 2,200 jobs in July - paltry, but a great deal more than consensus expectations for job losses of 46,200. The unemployment rate fell from 4.9% in June to 4.6% in July. This is the ninth consecutive month of declining rate of joblessness, the lowest reading in 13 years and, also, better than expectations for an increase to 5.0%.

Extended and tightened lockdown restrictions imply that the drop in business confidence -- down by 19 points to a reading of minus 8 points in July from plus 11 points in the previous month - and that of the consumer - down by 4.4% to an 11-month low reading of 104.1 in August - would take their toll on the labour market.

But as the saying goes, "those who don't remember the past are doomed to repeat it". That's meant to be a warning, a negative take for you, I and Irene to learn from history.

Then again, the history of the virtual freezing of economic activity and the recession it created was what prompted world governments and central banks to implement accommodative monetary and fiscal policies. The ones that sent stock markets soaring to new heights.

While concerns are building that central bank - the Fed especially - are behind the eight ball in terms of reining in inflation (because monetary operates with a lag), the drag on growth caused by the resurgence of infections (and the reduced efficacy of the vaccines) would also put downward pressure on inflation.

The world's biggest central banks have already told us that whatever inflation there is and will be are likely to be transitory. The drag on growth from Delta not only makes this statement a verity but it could also take inflation measures down even lower from the "distorted" spike we've witnessed so far this year.

Japan's back in deflation, consumer prices in the US and the Eurozone and the UK have eased and has stabilised in China.

Bottom line: Despite world central banks' desire to return policy to normality, they're hamstrung until the coronavirus and its variants becomes history.

The reduction in inflationary pressures that this causes gives central banks scope to maintain accommodative policy settings.

I prefer a more organic, virus-free growth setting but hey, I wouldn't stand in the way of the flood of money - monetary and fiscal - that I expect to continue until the world returns to pre-covid-19 normal.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Economic recap: Week to July 30
Economic recap: Week to July 23
APRA expands life insurance data reporting
Funds valued illiquid asset correctly: ASIC
Economic recap: Week to July 16
Alternatives, equities dominate mandates
Economic recap: Week to July 9
Economic recap: Week to July 2
Chief economist update: UK not there yet
Chief economist update: Thank you, my frenemy

Editor's Choice

Walsh Capital signs four fund managers

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
Former Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh, who started her own fund marketing business last month, has signed four new clients.

Actuaries Institute releases retirement policy review

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Over 200 actuaries provided feedback for a new policy paper from the Actuaries Institute which is recommending a superannuation guarantee rate of 10-12%, earlier access to retirement savings and disincentives for pension lump sums and bequests.

CFS appoints risk chief from MLC

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:47AM
Colonial First State has appointed a new chief risk officer, with MLC Wealth's former chief operating officer stepping into the role.

Economic recap: Week to August 20

BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:33AM
Weekly review of significant economic data, government and central bank action and pronouncements, and other market moving events.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.