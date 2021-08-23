Economic recap: Week to August 20

The continued spread of the Delta variant in most parts of the world - even in New Zealand despite being locked down after only one case - and reduced vaccine efficacy - as demonstrated by the rise in infections in Israel (one of the very first country on Planet Earth to fully vaccinate its citizens) - remained the fear du jour for financial markets everywhere.

In a sentence: Increased infections lead to lockdowns lead to reduced social and business activity lead to weaker economic growth.

Add to this, geopolitical concerns over the "fall of Afghanistan", slowing growth in China and regulatory crackdowns there, and the can't win thought of the Fed making a policy mistake - it leaves policy too easy for long that it'll have to go hard when "transitory" inflation becomes more entrenched - and the likelihood that the Fed talking about talking tapering becomes actual tapering.

Financial markets could be forgiven for taking risk off the table. As they did last week. Equity markets dropped. So did bond yields and commodity prices. The US dollar rose against major currencies, except for the safe haven Japanese yen and the safe haven commodity, gold.

While there was good news on Australia's labour market, business and consumer sentiment indicators suggest this wouldn't last long.

The economy added 2,200 jobs in July - paltry, but a great deal more than consensus expectations for job losses of 46,200. The unemployment rate fell from 4.9% in June to 4.6% in July. This is the ninth consecutive month of declining rate of joblessness, the lowest reading in 13 years and, also, better than expectations for an increase to 5.0%.

Extended and tightened lockdown restrictions imply that the drop in business confidence -- down by 19 points to a reading of minus 8 points in July from plus 11 points in the previous month - and that of the consumer - down by 4.4% to an 11-month low reading of 104.1 in August - would take their toll on the labour market.

But as the saying goes, "those who don't remember the past are doomed to repeat it". That's meant to be a warning, a negative take for you, I and Irene to learn from history.

Then again, the history of the virtual freezing of economic activity and the recession it created was what prompted world governments and central banks to implement accommodative monetary and fiscal policies. The ones that sent stock markets soaring to new heights.

While concerns are building that central bank - the Fed especially - are behind the eight ball in terms of reining in inflation (because monetary operates with a lag), the drag on growth caused by the resurgence of infections (and the reduced efficacy of the vaccines) would also put downward pressure on inflation.

The world's biggest central banks have already told us that whatever inflation there is and will be are likely to be transitory. The drag on growth from Delta not only makes this statement a verity but it could also take inflation measures down even lower from the "distorted" spike we've witnessed so far this year.

Japan's back in deflation, consumer prices in the US and the Eurozone and the UK have eased and has stabilised in China.

Bottom line: Despite world central banks' desire to return policy to normality, they're hamstrung until the coronavirus and its variants becomes history.

The reduction in inflationary pressures that this causes gives central banks scope to maintain accommodative policy settings.

I prefer a more organic, virus-free growth setting but hey, I wouldn't stand in the way of the flood of money - monetary and fiscal - that I expect to continue until the world returns to pre-covid-19 normal.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.