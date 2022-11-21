DWS names country head of real estate

George Anastasiou will become the German asset management company's new head of real estate, Australia.

Anastasiou brings over 11 years of industry experience, most recently as head of Australia at MEC Global Partners Asia, a member of the Mitsubishi Estate Group.

Prior to this, he was an investment manager at AMB Capital Partners, a family office investment vehicle, where he oversaw global real estate investments.

In his new role, Anastasiou will have overall responsibility for DWS' direct real estate business in Australia, and will report to Christoper Kimm, head of real estate Asia Pacific.

Kimm said that the firm is confident in Anastasiou's ability to drive the local strategy and execute its business plans.

"We are excited to appoint George to lead our platform in Australia and to deliver the next stage of growth," he said.

"Our continued presence in Australia remains an important and strategic pillar of our Asia Pacific real estate business, enabling investors to access this mature and transparent market through our on-the-ground, full-service team."

Also commenting, Anastasiou said: "I'm excited to join DWS and look forward to leveraging its deep real estate heritage to further grow the footprint of our Australian real estate platform."

He added that Australian real estate is displaying stable fundamentals despite the ongoing economic headwinds globally and rising interest rate environment.

"We will continue to seek opportunities in all sectors across Australian main capital cities with a particular interest in emerging office market locations and high-quality logistics assets in line with our strategic outlook," he said.