DWS names country head of real estate

DWS names country head of real estateBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 21 NOV 2022 12:29PM
Read more: DWS, George Anastasiou, Christoper Kimm, AMB Capital Partners, MEC Global Partners Asia, Mitsubishi Estate Group
George Anastasiou will become the German asset management company's new head of real estate, Australia.
Anastasiou brings over 11 years of industry experience, most recently as head of Australia at MEC Global Partners Asia, a member of the Mitsubishi Estate Group.
Prior to this, he was an investment manager at AMB Capital Partners, a family office investment vehicle, where he oversaw global real estate investments.
In his new role, Anastasiou will have overall responsibility for DWS' direct real estate business in Australia, and will report to Christoper Kimm, head of real estate Asia Pacific.
Kimm said that the firm is confident in Anastasiou's ability to drive the local strategy and execute its business plans.
"We are excited to appoint George to lead our platform in Australia and to deliver the next stage of growth," he said.
"Our continued presence in Australia remains an important and strategic pillar of our Asia Pacific real estate business, enabling investors to access this mature and transparent market through our on-the-ground, full-service team."
Also commenting, Anastasiou said: "I'm excited to join DWS and look forward to leveraging its deep real estate heritage to further grow the footprint of our Australian real estate platform."
He added that Australian real estate is displaying stable fundamentals despite the ongoing economic headwinds globally and rising interest rate environment.
"We will continue to seek opportunities in all sectors across Australian main capital cities with a particular interest in emerging office market locations and high-quality logistics assets in line with our strategic outlook," he said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
What to expect at FPA Congress 2022
Igneo buys NZ energy distributor
Private market investment impediments not insurmountable: Frontier
UK regulator warns trading apps over gamification
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD