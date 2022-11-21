Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

DWS names country head of real estate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 21 NOV 2022   12:29PM

George Anastasiou will become the German asset management company's new head of real estate, Australia.

Anastasiou brings over 11 years of industry experience, most recently as head of Australia at MEC Global Partners Asia, a member of the Mitsubishi Estate Group.

Prior to this, he was an investment manager at AMB Capital Partners, a family office investment vehicle, where he oversaw global real estate investments.

In his new role, Anastasiou will have overall responsibility for DWS' direct real estate business in Australia, and will report to Christoper Kimm, head of real estate Asia Pacific.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Kimm said that the firm is confident in Anastasiou's ability to drive the local strategy and execute its business plans.

"We are excited to appoint George to lead our platform in Australia and to deliver the next stage of growth," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"Our continued presence in Australia remains an important and strategic pillar of our Asia Pacific real estate business, enabling investors to access this mature and transparent market through our on-the-ground, full-service team."

Also commenting, Anastasiou said: "I'm excited to join DWS and look forward to leveraging its deep real estate heritage to further grow the footprint of our Australian real estate platform."

He added that Australian real estate is displaying stable fundamentals despite the ongoing economic headwinds globally and rising interest rate environment.

"We will continue to seek opportunities in all sectors across Australian main capital cities with a particular interest in emerging office market locations and high-quality logistics assets in line with our strategic outlook," he said.

Read more: DWSGeorge AnastasiouChristoper KimmAMB Capital PartnersMEC Global Partners AsiaMitsubishi Estate Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Deutsche Bank, DWS raided over greenwashing
Fidelity hires sustainability director
Global net zero framework launched
Asia is way forward for global economy: DWS
DWS bolsters property portfolio
Pinnacle buys stake in Coolabah
Global group adds to local leadership
Challenger hires head of insto partnerships
DWS sales director departs
DWS acquires QLD distribution centre

Editor's Choice

What to expect at FPA Congress 2022

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) Professionals Congress is back for the first time in person in three years.

Igneo buys NZ energy distributor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Igneo Infrastructure Partners will acquire New Zealand electricity distributor Eastland Network.

Private market investment impediments not insurmountable: Frontier

ANDREW MCKEAN
Frontier's 'Super in the Economy' report says super funds haven't invested more capital into private markets because of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test and that there are opportunities to create further investment in the sector.

UK regulator warns trading apps over gamification

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Financial Conduct Authority wants stock trading app operators to review the design of their platforms, saying gamification is being used in ways that mislead consumers and create problem behaviours.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.