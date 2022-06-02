Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

DWS chief resigns amid greenwashing claims

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUN 2022   12:16PM

The chief executive of DWS Group is leaving the group next week, having resigned citing the ongoing allegations of greenwashing by the investment giant.

DWS announced overnight that Asoka Woehrmann has decided to resign following the company's annual general meeting next week, at which time Stefan Hoops will take over.

In announcing his decision, Woehrmann said: "Today, after the three most successful years in its history, DWS is significantly more profitable, is stable and has continued to perform well in a difficult market environment."

"At the same time, the allegations made against DWS and myself in past months have become a burden for the company, as well as for my family and me."

The announcement followed a raid on DWS and Deutsche Bank's offices in Frankfurt by German police and members of the German regulator, BaFin.

The raid was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of greenwashing by the group's former chief sustainability officer. There is currently two investigations underway into the matter, this one in Germany and another being undertaken in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Woehrmann said that he would like to clear the way for a fresh start, to protect both the institution and those closest to him.

Deutsche Bank president and DWS supervisory board chair Karl von Rohr thanked Woehrmann for his tenure, which began in 2018.

"Thanks to his leadership, DWS has reached new heights, successfully established itself on the stock exchange and is very well positioned for the future," he said.

"I have great respect for his decision to resign - it is a testament to his sense of responsibility."

Of Hoops, he said: "His strategic foresight and experience in digitalisation will provide important impetus for the continued development of DWS."

Hoops is currently head of Deutsche Bank's corporate bank and has been with the group since 2003.

Read more: Deutsche BankDWS GroupAsoka WoehrmannStefan HoopsBaFinKarl von Rohr
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Deutsche Bank, DWS raided over greenwashing
Jarden appoints head of emerging companies research
PIMCO selects new head of local business
Investors Mutual retail head departs
Citi appoints new chair, head of BCMA
CDPP dumps ANZ cartel case
CDPP drops cartel charges against ANZ
Suncorp names chief risk officer
Top economist Don Stammer to fund UNE scholarship
DWS Group hires client coverage head

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.