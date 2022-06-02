DWS chief resigns amid greenwashing claims

The chief executive of DWS Group is leaving the group next week, having resigned citing the ongoing allegations of greenwashing by the investment giant.

DWS announced overnight that Asoka Woehrmann has decided to resign following the company's annual general meeting next week, at which time Stefan Hoops will take over.

In announcing his decision, Woehrmann said: "Today, after the three most successful years in its history, DWS is significantly more profitable, is stable and has continued to perform well in a difficult market environment."

"At the same time, the allegations made against DWS and myself in past months have become a burden for the company, as well as for my family and me."

The announcement followed a raid on DWS and Deutsche Bank's offices in Frankfurt by German police and members of the German regulator, BaFin.

The raid was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of greenwashing by the group's former chief sustainability officer. There is currently two investigations underway into the matter, this one in Germany and another being undertaken in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Woehrmann said that he would like to clear the way for a fresh start, to protect both the institution and those closest to him.

Deutsche Bank president and DWS supervisory board chair Karl von Rohr thanked Woehrmann for his tenure, which began in 2018.

"Thanks to his leadership, DWS has reached new heights, successfully established itself on the stock exchange and is very well positioned for the future," he said.

"I have great respect for his decision to resign - it is a testament to his sense of responsibility."

Of Hoops, he said: "His strategic foresight and experience in digitalisation will provide important impetus for the continued development of DWS."

Hoops is currently head of Deutsche Bank's corporate bank and has been with the group since 2003.