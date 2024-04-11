DWS appoints new local chief executive

DWS has appointed Lidia Tomova as its new chief executive in Australia, from 1 March 2024.

Pending regulatory approval, Tomova will also be appointed as chair of DWS Investments Australia.

She will also continue in her role as head of coverage, Australia & New Zealand. Tomova will report to head of APAC and head of coverage, APAC Vanessa Wang.

Tomova will succeed Chris Robinson as chief executive, who will continue to lead the liquid real assets business in APAC as head of real estate securities, APAC.

Tomova has 20 years of experience in financial services having worked with DWS since 2018. Prior to that she worked with Deutsche since 2005 both in Australia and the UK.

DWS said Tomova will be responsible for shaping the growth strategy of DWS Australia to enhance the brand's presence and promote a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration.

Leveraging her in-depth knowledge of both the global franchise and the local market, Tomova will play a pivotal role in fostering connections between the Australian team and the DWS global network, DWS said.

"I am excited and ready to take on a leadership role to grow DWS' footprint in Australia. We see many opportunities for Australian clients to leverage the firm's global investment expertise, research knowledge capability and client coverage," Tomova said.

"Australia is a mature investment market and continues to play a defining role in shaping and driving pension investments. My team and I look forward to forging more partnerships with investors locally."

Wang said she was delighted to announce Tomova's appointment as chief executive of DWS Australia and chair of DWS Investments Australia.

"Lidia's leadership, experience and vision will be instrumental in driving our strategic objectives and enhancing the value we deliver to our clients and stakeholders in the local market," Wang said.

"At the same time, we would like to honour Chris' leadership and contribution to the business to date. Chris has played a key role in establishing and building our network and client reach in Australia over the past years."