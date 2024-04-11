Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

DWS appoints new local chief executive

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 11 APR 2024   12:33PM

DWS has appointed Lidia Tomova as its new chief executive in Australia, from 1 March 2024.

Pending regulatory approval, Tomova will also be appointed as chair of DWS Investments Australia.

She will also continue in her role as head of coverage, Australia & New Zealand. Tomova will report to head of APAC and head of coverage, APAC Vanessa Wang.

Tomova will succeed Chris Robinson as chief executive, who will continue to lead the liquid real assets business in APAC as head of real estate securities, APAC.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Tomova has 20 years of experience in financial services having worked with DWS since 2018. Prior to that she worked with Deutsche since 2005 both in Australia and the UK.

DWS said Tomova will be responsible for shaping the growth strategy of DWS Australia to enhance the brand's presence and promote a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration.

Leveraging her in-depth knowledge of both the global franchise and the local market, Tomova will play a pivotal role in fostering connections between the Australian team and the DWS global network, DWS said.

"I am excited and ready to take on a leadership role to grow DWS' footprint in Australia. We see many opportunities for Australian clients to leverage the firm's global investment expertise, research knowledge capability and client coverage," Tomova said.

"Australia is a mature investment market and continues to play a defining role in shaping and driving pension investments. My team and I look forward to forging more partnerships with investors locally."

Wang said she was delighted to announce Tomova's appointment as chief executive of DWS Australia and chair of DWS Investments Australia.

"Lidia's leadership, experience and vision will be instrumental in driving our strategic objectives and enhancing the value we deliver to our clients and stakeholders in the local market," Wang said.

"At the same time, we would like to honour Chris' leadership and contribution to the business to date. Chris has played a key role in establishing and building our network and client reach in Australia over the past years."

Read more: Chris RobinsonDWS Investments AustraliaLidia TomovaVanessa WangDeutsche
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

REITs merit place in multi-asset portfolios: Insight
DWS Group hires client coverage head
ASIC clamps down on opaque active ETFs
Colonial First State awards $170m mandate
Challenger kicks off active ETFs
Australia's first active fixed income ETF goes live
Colonial First State awards $385m mandate
New hire at Auscap Asset Management
Sydney set to become China share trading hub

Editor's Choice

ASFA appoints new policy head

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
ASFA announced who will take on the newly created position of head of policy and advocacy.

Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Netwealth's share price increased over 2% as the investment platform announced a $84.7 billion in funds under administration (FUA) as of March 31.

Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Citi Australia has expanded the remit of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

Billionaire receives death penalty for embezzlement

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
A Vietnamese billionaire property developer has been sentenced to death for embezzling US$12.5 billion - the country's largest case of financial fraud, several reports show.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach