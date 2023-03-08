Newspaper icon
Diverse investment teams fare better: WTW

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 MAR 2023   11:18AM

Investment teams in the top quartile of gender diversity outperform the bottom quartile by 45bps per annum in terms of net excess returns, a new report from WTW shows.

Analysing more than 1500 investment strategies, WTW found equity and credit strategies display a gender diversity premium of 46bps and 14bps respectively.

"We note that credit has a lower absolute diversity premium, but in the context of lower volatility and smaller absolute return-potential in general in this asset class, believe it still makes a strong case for greater diversity," WTW said.

"... Similarly, we tested whether certain asset classes are lagging the broader industry as managers often point to a smaller or more focussed talent pool as a hurdle to diversity. We do not see huge deviations between asset classes, with average gender diversity between asset classes sitting at approximately +/-5% of the universe mean. Ethnic diversity did not have much divergence either, moving around +/-7.5% versus the universe mean."

Further data collected from 400 firms shows only 42% of responding asset management firms currently have any measurable objectives in their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion policy, and almost half (49%) have no targeted initiatives in place to secure more diverse senior talent.

About 80% of managers have a formal DEI strategy, while senior leadership is accountable for DEI at 83% of managers. Only 25% of firms link DEI to the remuneration of their top executives.

WTW also said there is no meaningful relationship between firm size and greater diversity, despite the benefit of resourcing.

"There is a common assertion that the largest firms are able to implement more DEI policies and initiatives, given increased resourcing and often larger talent pools," the research states.

"While this may be true in some aspects, we have tested whether this translates into greater diversity overall - our data suggests not yet. We find no meaningful relationship between firm size and greater diversity across ownership or senior leadership."

While there is progress being made on this front, WTW said it is slow and disappointing.

"We are hopeful that the truly extraordinary investment performance benefits linked to superior diversity can serve as a catalyst for acceleration," WTW head of manager research Chris Redmond said.

"That is why we believe it is crucial to analyse the data on an ongoing basis to track where we are as an industry and to stimulate conversations. However, it is also important that we look beyond pure numbers to form a robust qualitative view on DEI and culture to really understand how each asset manager is progressing and how quickly it will take to reach their targets."

Diverse investment teams fare better: WTW

