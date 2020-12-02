NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 DEC 2020   12:37PM

ClearView's LaVista Licensee Solutions is adding a former MLC Financial Planning firm.

LaVista will provide licensee services to Sydney-based Investorplan.

"I get a lot of confidence knowing that LaVista leverages the back-office resources and infrastructure of leading licensee, Matrix Planning Solutions," Investorplan principal Manjit Singh said.

"This partnership gives Investorplan the best of both worlds and positions us strongly for the future. As a self-licensed firm, we have greater autonomy and, with LaVista, we also have the backing of a strong and experienced partner."

LaVista said it has added 30 AFSLs in two years, as more advisers leave the big institutions to set their own shops and seek a licensee support solutions provider.

Its other recent additions include two former Financial Wisdom practices Lifepath Financial Planning and Parish Financial.

It says three more former bank-aligned practices are set to join by year-end, with their AFSL-applications in progress.

"Some institutions have voluntarily closed their dealer group businesses and, at the same time, a large number of professional financial advisers are moving to gain their own AFSL, creating demand for a quality, outsourced B2B licensee services provider," LaVista chief executive Mike Pope said.

"For advisers who want the backing of a well-resourced company but don't want to be aligned to a bank or institution, LaVista can provide the flexibility, control and support they need to remain compliant and focus on achieving profitable growth."

Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm

KANIKA SOOD
