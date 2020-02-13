NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
De Ferrari unaware of legal action
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 13 FEB 2020   11:35AM

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari has said he is not aware of any impending legal action in relation to the group's financial advice business.

Speaking to media after the release of the group's financial results, De Ferrari said that while he notes there has been media speculation he is not aware of any impending lawsuits against AMP.

"We have not received any legal action.  We believe we are within our legal rights and we will vigorously defend any action if it comes," De Ferrari said.

This week the AMP Financial Planners Association (AMPFPA) said it is anticipating a class action will be filed on behalf of its members later this month.

AMPFPA chief executive Neil Macdonald told Financial Standard law firm Corrs has been speaking to advisers who have expressed interest in quantifying their losses and he believes the process will move quickly.

In addition, Shine lawyers confirmed it will imminently file charges against AMP Life, AMP Financial Planning and two of its financial planning subsidiaries; Charter Financial Planning and Hillross Financial Planning.

Shine said it was investigating whether the group's financial advisers breached their fiduciary and statutory duties to around 100,000 clients.

The Finance Sector Union is also investigating legal options for its members.

In another blow, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell called on small business financial advisers to reach out after news of pending class actions against AMP were highlighted by media.

"Following recent media reports regarding AMP Financial Planning's restructure of its business, my office has received dozens of requests for assistance from small business financial planners across a number of licensors," Carnell said.

In relation to what the future looks like the AMP's advice arm, De Ferrari said there is no "hard target" for the size of the business.

"Anyone who is professional, productive and compliant is welcome to be part of our vision going forward," he said.

De Ferrari said that while the industry is experiencing a large amount of disruption, the group still feels that there is a future in advice.

Read more: Francesco De FerrariAMP Financial PlanningFamily Enterprise OmbudsmanKate CarnellAMP Financial Planners AssociationCharter Financial PlanningCorrsFinance Sector UnionFinancial StandardHillross Financial PlanningNeil Macdonald
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMPFPA action progresses, associations merge
AMP faces fresh class action
Tough times continue for AMP
AMP remediation processes questionable
Analysts remain wary as ASX breaks 7000
Surplus may not be as advertised: Grattan
Westpac also owed money by Sargon
AMP confirms executive hire
New MySuper outcomes tool set for release
AMP urged to mediate with advisers
Editor's Choice
BT fund to wind up
KANIKA SOOD
It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.
New board member at EQT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A high profile financial adviser has joined EQT Holdings, appointed as a non-executive director to its board.
AMP faces fresh class action
ALLY SELBY
AMP is facing a fresh class action, as Shine Lawyers confirms it is investigating whether the firm's financial advisers breached their fiduciary and statutory duties to an estimated 100,000 clients.
Custodial excellence recognised
HARRISON WORLEY
The Australian Custodial Services Association celebrated excellence in custodial services yesterday, at the 2020 installment of its annual ACSA Awards during the Investment Operations Conference in Sydney.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something IE6gZVp1