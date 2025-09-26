Newspaper icon
CSLR publishes paid claims details

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 26 SEP 2025   12:45PM

The Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) has made 551 payments totalling $54 million since it began operating, some 291 of which were made in relation to Dixon Advisory.

The overwhelming majority of payments relate to personal financial advice, with close to $37 million so far paid to Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services clients.

This is followed by 61 claims paid to clients of MyPlanner Australia totalling $1.8 million. MyPlanner went bust in 2020.

The third highest number of claims were paid to clients of APC Securities in the securities dealing sub-sector. Some $1.2 million was paid across 27 claims.

There have so far been 19 claims paid out in relation to United Global Capital (UGC), totalling $2.3 million. There will be many more to come, with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority opting to reinstate UGC's membership to ensure victims of the Shield and First Guardian collapses can access recourse.

Anne Street Partners, Nextgen Financial Group, Dover Financial Advisers, Spectrum Wealth, Libertas Financial Planning, and Brite Advisors are also on the list of advice groups where claims against them have been paid.

In July, the CSLR revised its FY26 levy estimate for the personal financial advice sub-sector to close to $70 million.

Being that this exceeds the sub-sector cap of $20 million, there is a special levy of around $47 million needed.

The data published by the CSLR was accurate as of 31 August 2025.

Read more: CSLRDixon AdvisoryCompensation Scheme of Last ResortUGCMyPlanner AustraliaAnne Street PartnersAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityBrite AdvisorsDover Financial AdvisersFirst GuardianLibertas Financial PlanningNextgen Financial GroupShieldSpectrum WealthSuperannuation ServicesUnited Global Capital
