Cryptocurrency lender Helio charged for false credit licence claims

Melbourne-based cryptocurrency lender Helio Lending has been charged with falsely claiming that it held an Australian credit licence (ACL) when it did not.

Helio Lending offered cryptocurrency-backed loans to consumers, using the digital currency as security over the loan.

ASIC alleged that around 20 February 2019, Helio falsely represented on its website that it held an ACL.

ASIC further alleged that Helio Lending published or allowed to be published on its website a news article dated 10 September 2018 that claimed it held an ACL.

In addition to this, ASIC claimed Helio Lending was neither an ACL holder nor a representative of an ACL holder.

The matter is next listed for mention on 7 July 2022 in the Melbourne Magistrate's Court.

In a release, ASIC said that ACLs are required to undertake credit activity and that strict penalties can apply to those who unlawfully engage in credit activities.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.