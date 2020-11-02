Crestone revenue up 12% to $120.5m

Crestone Wealth Management reported revenue of $120.5 million for FY20, as it added $1 billion in net new client money and nine new advisers during the year.

The high-net-worth-focused advice firm had an EBIT of $10.8 million, down from $11.5 million the previous year, which it attributed to growth and technology investments that weighed down on short-term profitability.

The jump in revenue from $107.8 million to $120.5 million was driven by Crestone's total assets rising 9% to cross $20 billion in the year.

New client money (on net terms) doubled to $1 billion in the year, which the firm attributed partly to the addition of nine advisers.

The firm now has 240 employees and offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. It employs a total of 86 advisers.

It has $34.3 million in cash at June end. Cash inflow from operations was $13.5 million in the period.

"Crestone intends to continue to increase its investment in growth during FY21 to take advantage of the opportunities presented by ongoing market disruption in the broader wealth management industry," it said.

"...Whilst 2020 has been a strong year for Crestone, especially in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are mindful that 2021 may in turn bring challenges both domestically and internationally. Crestone will continue to monitor and prepare for whatever 2021 may produce by prudently maintaining a significant cash balance."