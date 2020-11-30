COVID-19 upends business travel, technology

The leaders of major organisations will travel less and accelerate digital transformation ahead of other investments thanks to the way COVID-19 has disrupted operations, a Westpac survey found.

Over 110 chief executives canvassed in Westpac's Asia Pacific CEO survey expect to scale back their business travel plans substantially in the future.

The research, made in conjunction with The Economist Intelligence Unit, found nearly two-thirds (64%) of chief executives in the Asia Pacific leading the financial services, real estate and consumer goods sectors are rethinking about the way they visit offshore operations as technology has made it possible to communicate more efficiently.

One chief executive, who averaged 200 days on the road, expects to slash the number of days away from home in the future by half.

Over half of the executives (54%) said that some or all their digital transformation initiatives have been fast-tracked rather than frozen or suspended, prioritising this ahead of other investments.

Forty-two percent said technology has helped their business adapt to the COVID-19 disruption, creating new channels to sell goods and services, an even improving product development.

However, many businesses reliant on China will diversify the source of import materials.

Over half (57%) of chief executives have already begun to onshore supply and/or manufacturing in order to secure their supply. Almost two thirds (63%) expect to continue in this direction in the future.

Working from home will be commonplace for many businesses. The majority of respondents (76%) will implement hybrid office and home arrangements. In terms of recruiting, 42% of leaders want to hire more contract workers in the future.

