COVID-19 propels advisers, incumbents into the future

New global research reveals the COVID-19 pandemic has squeezed years of digital transformation into less than two months, but finds that partnerships, innovation and agility will be key for both advisers and institutions to survive and thrive going forward.

The report by Israeli-based fintech and insuretech innovation hub Axell, conducted research over a six-month period with global industry experts, to explore opportunities for transforming financial advice in the future.

The company's founder and chief executive Moshe Tamir said the global economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic had brought the importance of financial advice to the fore.

"Years of digital transformation have been accelerated into two months of rapid change in financial advice delivery and the industry needs investment in digital transformation initiatives to meet rising customer expectations while continuing to attract new prospects, at scale and efficiently," he said.

The report, he believes, is a call-to-action for insurance and wealth giants from around the world to invest in technology.

The report had five key findings, the first of which is that financial advisers remain the most efficient distribution channel for incumbent insurance and wealth management companies to achieve scale.

However, current business processes are unsustainable, the report said.

"Investing in the financial advice industry through technology and education has a collective benefit, allowing for greater customer accessibility and a wider distribution to underserved markets," it said.

"Building an understanding of the adviser base in local markets will allow incumbents to strategically deliver the right solutions to specific target advice segments."

Axell said future financial services companies will be those that partner with the right digital native companies at the right time to drive digital transformation.

The report also found that while customers crave human connection, the events of 2020 have solidified virtual communication models as the new norm.

"Human connection between adviser and customer can be achieved digitally and at scale; however, it required technology and data to build seamless and personalised digital processes based on deep customer insights," Axell said.

The report also found that incumbents need to take a leadership role in championing innovative culture.

"Building technological capabilities into advice processes allows incumbents to connect with end customers, bringing powerful returns in the form of data," Axell said.

Advisers need tech solutions, education and training, the report found, particularly in digital marketing, customer segmentation and journey mapping, communication plans, content strategies, data analytics and automation.

Incumbents will need to prioritize three themes; enhancing the digital experience for both advisers and their clients, transforming traditional business processes and embedding a culture of innovation and continuous improvement across the business.

Another key finding of the report was that compliance and risk management should be seen as an opportunity.

"Destabilisation of distribution channels is expected to accelerate as the recent pandemic has exposed where the industry has lagged in digital adoption," it said.

"Regulators are expected to continue to drive industry change post-COVID-19 as they seek to protect customers from adverse financial outcomes."

Thus, the industry needs to redefine risk and compliance as an opportunity to build strategic capability and efficiency, Axell said, backed by technology.

Unsurprisingly, the report also found that fintechs are a strategic partnership opportunity for incumbents.

"They can facilitate incumbent transformation from legacy environments, while also enhancing customer and adviser value propositions," Axell said.

"Bringing corporates and start-ups together presents opportunities and challenges, which can be navigated with the right governance and advisory services."

While the report notes that approximately 17-40% of Australian advisers will exit the industry between now and 2023, it points to a positive outlook for independent advice.

"The increased agility of independent advisers is an opportunity for faster transformation and adoption of new ways of working," it said.

After working with advisers, insurers and wealth managers across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Tamir said the successful advisers of the future would be those that embrace the digital revolution.

"The willingness and ability to successfully build technology into their business processes separates advisers into unique segments that I've seen universally around the world," he said.

"The greatest opportunity comes from those willing to embrace technology and change the way they operate."