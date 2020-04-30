NEWS
COVID-19 drives Aussies to check exemptions
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   4:46PM

In one of the most tragic of COVID-19 consequences, the pandemic is driving Australians to ask their life insurers whether their policies cover them for suicide, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economic has heard.

Appearing before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics hearing into the life insurance sector, ClearView managing director Simon Swanson responded to a series of questions levelled by Labor MP Andrew Leigh about exemptions for suicide in the firm's life insurance policies.

After explaining that suicide is excluded for the first 13 months from ClearView life insurance policies, Swanson was asked by Leigh how strictly the exclusion was enforced, given there is often "some degree of uncertainty as to whether someone took their own life".

"What is your general approach to handling those situations?" Leigh asked.

Swanson said that where uncertainty exists, the firm's philosophy is to "err on the side of the customer".

"The point we'd make about the 13-month exclusion for suicide is obviously people who can select against the insurance pool would take advantage of it if the exclusion was for a shorter period," Swanson said.

While unable to provide Leigh with a specific number of claims denied over the course of the last year - taking the question on notice - Swanson pointed out customers were calling the firm to check whether suicide was covered under their policy, as a result of the current circumstances.

"I should add - and this is the tragedy of COVID-19 - we have had people calling our call centre asking whether they are covered for suicide," he said.

"We find that particularly tragic obviously."

Leigh remarked the scenario "must be extraordinarily tough" on ClearView staff, and asked whether the firm had a counselling program available for staff. Swanson said the firm had built its entire pandemic response strategy around ensuring its people and customers were looked after, including access to an employee assistance program.

"In addition each of our call centre people are trained in either referring people to Lifeline or Beyond Blue," Swanson said.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: SuicideClearViewHouse of RepresentativesLife insuranceLifelineAndrew LeighBeyond BlueSimon SwansonSuicide Call Back Service
