Court to decide OneVue claim over Sargon sale

The sale of Sargon's subsidiaries has yielded $29.6 million for its secured creditors including OneVue and Westpac, who will now have their claims decided in court.

The sale, which was confirmed yesterday includes Diversa, CCSL, Tidswell and Australian Executor Trustees.

OneVue yesterday said $29.6 million had been paid into an account controlled by the voluntary administrator for the purpose of meeting claims by the VA, OneVue, Westpac, third parties who have asserted rights over intellectual property assets to be sold.

All claimants must submit a notice of claim over the sale proceeds by May 15 2020. The voluntary administrator will respond to the claims by May 29. By June 12, the claimants have to submit legal submissions and evidence.

The court will fix a date for the determination of the claims on June 15.