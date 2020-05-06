NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Court to decide OneVue claim over Sargon sale
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   12:45PM

The sale of Sargon's subsidiaries has yielded $29.6 million for its secured creditors including OneVue and Westpac, who will now have their claims decided in court.

The sale, which was confirmed yesterday includes Diversa, CCSL, Tidswell and Australian Executor Trustees.

OneVue yesterday said $29.6 million had been paid into an account controlled by the voluntary administrator for the purpose of meeting claims by the VA, OneVue, Westpac, third parties who have asserted rights over intellectual property assets to be sold.

All claimants must submit a notice of claim over the sale proceeds by May 15 2020. The voluntary administrator will respond to the claims by May 29. By June 12, the claimants have to submit legal submissions and evidence.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

The court will fix a date for the determination of the claims on June 15.

Read more: OneVueSargonWestpacAustralian Executor TrusteesCCSLDiversaTidswellVA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac to review business units
New buyers for Sargon businesses confirmed
Westpac flags $2.2bn impairment
Madison sale slated for May completion
Pendal reports $3.9bn in outflows, slips below $100 bn
Vale Ted Evans
Former licensee head in new role
Sargon Capital to be liquidated
Big banks cop a beating
Sargon buyers tap former PEXA chief as adviser
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7l1GGHvk