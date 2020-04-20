Court restricts Mayfair advertising

The Federal Court has restricted Mayfair 101 from promoting its debenture products and prohibited the use of specific words and phrases in its advertising.

The order comes after ASIC made an application to the court for an interim injunction at the beginning of April this year.

Mayfair's use of Google Ad Words meant that when consumers searched for term deposits, bank term deposit, term deposit alternative or term investment Mayfair debenture products would appear as sponsored links.

Justice Anderson of the Federal Court made the order to restrain Mayfair Platinum and Mayfair 101, from all advertising, promotion and marketing of the debenture products.

The court also restrained the company from using phrases like term deposit, bank deposit, capital growth, certainty, fixed term and term investment in any of its advertising, promotion or marketing.

The Court ordered that Mayfair Platinum and Mayfair 101 must post the following notice on its websites, and give a copy of the following notice to each prospective new investor in the Mayfair debenture products:

"The Mayfair 101 Group of companies reminds investors prior to investing in the products offered by the Mayfair 101 Group that:

Mayfair 101 is not a bank, and nor are any of the companies in the Mayfair 101 Group. Therefore, the Mayfair 101 Group is not regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and investment in its products is not covered by the Australian Government's Financial Claims Scheme (colloquially known as the 'Government Bank Guarantee' which covers deposits up to A$250,000 per depositor, per bank). As with all investment products, there are risks in investing in the Mayfair 101 Group's products. Investing in the products offered by the Mayfair 101 Group is not the same as depositing money in a term deposit offered by a bank. Investing in Mayfair 101 Group products has a higher level of risk compared to investing in a bank term deposit. In certain circumstances, the Mayfair 101 Group can exercise the right to suspend some or all redemptions at the end of the fixed term. The Mayfair 101 Group exercised this right on 11 March 2020. As such, all redemptions are currently suspended until such time as management agrees to lift the suspension and process redemptions. Your investment in the products offered by the Mayfair 101 Group may also be subject to suspension of some or all redemptions at the end of the fixed term. This is a risk that you should take into account."

The court did not restrain Mayfair from issuing and accepting new investments in its Mayfair debenture products.