Court dismisses ASIC lawsuit against Finder

Court dismisses ASIC lawsuit against FinderBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 15 MAR 2024 12:30PM
ASIC's action against Finder Wallet has fallen flat as the Federal Court rejected allegations it was spruiking a financial product related to cryptocurrency.
Justice Markovic yesterday dismissed ASIC's case against Finder.com's Finder Wallet and its product Finder Earn, which was marketed as making use of a cryptocurrency called "TrueAUD" (TAUD).
In late 2022, the corporate watchdog commenced civil penalty proceedings against Finder Wallet for allegedly providing unlicensed financial services, breaching product disclosure requirements, and failing to comply with design and distribution obligations (DDO) in relation to Finder Earn.
ASIC argued that Finder Earn was in essence a debenture and should fall under its regulatory regime.
"This is because customers deposited money with Finder Wallet on the understanding that their money would ultimately be repaid, together with a return for allowing Finder Wallet to use their capital," ASIC said at the time.
Customers in Finder Earn would deposit money in their accounts which was then converted to AUD-denominated stablecoin TAUD and allocated to Finder Wallet to use for its own working capital.
Finder Wallet paid customers in AUD an annual compounding return of either 4.01% or, in some circumstances, 6.01%, in exchange for the use of their funds by Finder Wallet.
Finder Earn ceased operating on 24 November 2022.
Commenting on the decision, ASIC executive director enforcement and compliance Tim Mullaly said: "ASIC pursued this matter because we considered that this product was being offered without the appropriate licence or authorisation and therefore without the benefit of important consumer protections."
Justice Markovic concluded that "ASIC has not established that the Finder Earn product is a debenture within the meaning of a s 9 of the Corporations Act."
ASIC has 28 days to appeal to the Federal Court.
