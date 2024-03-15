Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Court dismisses ASIC lawsuit against Finder

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAR 2024   12:30PM

ASIC's action against Finder Wallet has fallen flat as the Federal Court rejected allegations it was spruiking a financial product related to cryptocurrency.

Justice Markovic yesterday dismissed ASIC's case against Finder.com's Finder Wallet and its product Finder Earn, which was marketed as making use of a cryptocurrency called "TrueAUD" (TAUD).

In late 2022, the corporate watchdog commenced civil penalty proceedings against Finder Wallet for allegedly providing unlicensed financial services, breaching product disclosure requirements, and failing to comply with design and distribution obligations (DDO) in relation to Finder Earn.

ASIC argued that Finder Earn was in essence a debenture and should fall under its regulatory regime.

"This is because customers deposited money with Finder Wallet on the understanding that their money would ultimately be repaid, together with a return for allowing Finder Wallet to use their capital," ASIC said at the time.

Customers in Finder Earn would deposit money in their accounts which was then converted to AUD-denominated stablecoin TAUD and allocated to Finder Wallet to use for its own working capital.

Finder Wallet paid customers in AUD an annual compounding return of either 4.01% or, in some circumstances, 6.01%, in exchange for the use of their funds by Finder Wallet.

Finder Earn ceased operating on 24 November 2022.

Commenting on the decision, ASIC executive director enforcement and compliance Tim Mullaly said: "ASIC pursued this matter because we considered that this product was being offered without the appropriate licence or authorisation and therefore without the benefit of important consumer protections."

Justice Markovic concluded that "ASIC has not established that the Finder Earn product is a debenture within the meaning of a s 9 of the Corporations Act."
"As each of the contraventions of the Corporations Act alleged by ASIC is predicated on establishing that the Finder Earn product is a debenture, those contraventions cannot be made out," the judge said.

ASIC has 28 days to appeal to the Federal Court.

Read more: ASICFinder WalletFinder EarnFederal CourtJustice MarkovicFinder.comTim Mullaly
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC succeeds in conflicted remuneration case
Best default super funds revealed
'ASX Wolf' Tyson Scholz bankrupt in ASIC crackdown
Former Blockchain Global director confined to Australia
ASIC files lawsuit against unlicensed director, companies
ATO refers SMSF auditors to ASIC
Government promises transparent financial services regulation
ASIC, APRA issues more FAR guidance
ASX settles $1.05m fine for transparency failures
Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

Editor's Choice

Low-margin clients hurt practice valuations

KARREN VERGARA
Lower fee-paying clients are severely affecting financial advice practices' bottom line and ultimately drag business valuations, a new analysis reveals.

Selfwealth expands leadership team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The platform welcomed a chief experience officer, chief technology officer, and head of marketing and communication.

FAAA calls on ATO to provide clarity over advice fees

ELIZA BAVIN
The FAAA said the ATO should refine its position on financial advisers giving advice to clients with pre-existing investments.

Advanced ETP portfolios come at higher cost, complexity

ANDREW MCKEAN
Investors can opt for a more advanced portfolio of exchange-traded products (ETPs), but it will cost about three times as much.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach