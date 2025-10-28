Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Court blocks Merhi from financial services

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 28 OCT 2025   12:32PM

Venture Egg financial adviser Ferras Merhi has been banned from working in financial services after ASIC successfully obtained interim restraining orders from the Federal Court.

Yesterday, Justice Moshinsky restrained Merhi "through his servants, agents or employees" from carrying on any business related to financial products or financial services. This is in addition to providing financial product advice, dealing in financial products, or marketing superannuation or managed investment scheme products.

Justice Moshinsky said he was satisfied that the public interest requires the injunctions to be made, and that there is an appreciable risk that, unless restrained, Merhi will continue to provide financial product advice in a manner that contravenes the Corporations Act.

ASIC also obtained orders for the appointment of a receiver to identify all Merhi's assets and liabilities to be provided in a report to the court within 90 days.

A provisional liquidator has also been appointed to Venture Egg Financial Services and United Financial Advice. Liquidators will report to the court within 28 days on the financial position, solvency and likely returns to creditors of the two businesses, as well as any suspected misconduct by officers.

The latest interim injunctions form part of ASIC's ongoing investigations into the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund.

Merhi, who was also the principal of Venture Egg and Financial Services Group Australia (FSGA), had his assets frozen in February and has not been able to leave the country since July.

Between 2020 and 2024, Merhi and other advisers allegedly advised clients to invest around $296 million of their superannuation into First Guardian and about $230 million into Shield. In return, ASIC alleges Merhi's businesses received nearly $18 million in upfront advice fees and more than $19 million from entities associated with First Guardian for marketing First Guardian to clients.

Last month, ASIC added to Merhi's allegations, saying he engaged in unconscionable conduct, failed to act in the best interests of clients, gave conflicted advice, and provided defective statements of advice whilst receiving millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Keystone Asset Management director Paul Chiodo yesterday released a statement saying he vows to make "2800 Shield investors whole before Christmas" under a "unitholder-first deal."

Keystone was the responsible entity for Shield and invested a significant amount of super money into the Advantage Diversified Property Fund (ADPF). In December 2024, Keystone was ordered to be wound up.

Under the proposal, the 2800 Shield unitholders sourced from Equity Trustees are paid back, before the liquidator and creditors, and receive $110 million from Chiodo Corporation via City Built as a repayment of project loans advanced from Shield to Chiodo Corp.

Further, Shield's ETFs worth $210 million will be sold and repaid to investors.

"Macquarie - which owns the unit holdings of 3000 Shield investors, or 60% of the Shield units - can accept a windfall from the ETF sale or leave the remaining ETFs in place. The settlement will include an end to the Keystone liquidation," he said.

Chiodo is also proposing to push back the court-ordered mediation date to 28 November 2025, which is meant to take place between the liquidator, Chiodo Corporation and City Built.

"The liquidator has frozen $110 million in accounts belonging to City Built's owners and is suing the construction company and associated parties for the return of $158 million," Chiodo said.

"Chiodo Corporation has been joined to the proceedings, however it is Chiodo Corporation that has lost the money (not Keystone) and Chiodo Corp has provided ASIC with documents showing how the money was appropriated and is working with ASIC on the investigation."

Read more: ASICChiodo CorpFirst GuardianFederal CourtFerras MerhiJustice MoshinskyAdvantage Diversified Property FundEquity TrusteesFinancial Services Group AustraliaFirst Guardian Master FundKeystone Asset ManagementMacquariePaul ChiodoShield Master FundUnited Financial AdviceVenture Egg Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Feature: Compliance | Passing the buck
Clime rebuffs Venture Egg links, media allegations
First Guardian shaves $286m off Praemium FUA
ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest
James Mawhinney launches another appeal
ASIC slaps MWL adviser with ban over Shield involvement
Federal Court dismisses Freedom Insurance staff allegations
ASIC seeks compensation for Shield victims from EQT
ASIC helping with law reform over Shield, First Guardian
Platform trustees told to improve investment governance

Editor's Choice

Court blocks Merhi from financial services

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Venture Egg financial adviser Ferras Merhi has been banned from working in financial services after ASIC successfully obtained interim restraining orders from the Federal Court.

MLC sets sights on top super funds

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:40PM
With the relaunch of the brand officially underway, MLC says its aim is to be one of the three largest super funds in the country.

Canadian pension giant sued over alleged climate failures

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Four young Canadians are suing the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, claiming the fund breached its duty to invest in their interests by failing to protect their retirement savings from climate risk.

Kenya to establish sovereign wealth fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Kenya is planning to roll out its first sovereign wealth fund as it looks to safeguard its income derived from oil, gas and minerals mining.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media