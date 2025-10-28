Court blocks Merhi from financial services

Venture Egg financial adviser Ferras Merhi has been banned from working in financial services after ASIC successfully obtained interim restraining orders from the Federal Court.

Yesterday, Justice Moshinsky restrained Merhi "through his servants, agents or employees" from carrying on any business related to financial products or financial services. This is in addition to providing financial product advice, dealing in financial products, or marketing superannuation or managed investment scheme products.

Justice Moshinsky said he was satisfied that the public interest requires the injunctions to be made, and that there is an appreciable risk that, unless restrained, Merhi will continue to provide financial product advice in a manner that contravenes the Corporations Act.

ASIC also obtained orders for the appointment of a receiver to identify all Merhi's assets and liabilities to be provided in a report to the court within 90 days.

A provisional liquidator has also been appointed to Venture Egg Financial Services and United Financial Advice. Liquidators will report to the court within 28 days on the financial position, solvency and likely returns to creditors of the two businesses, as well as any suspected misconduct by officers.

The latest interim injunctions form part of ASIC's ongoing investigations into the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund.

Merhi, who was also the principal of Venture Egg and Financial Services Group Australia (FSGA), had his assets frozen in February and has not been able to leave the country since July.

Between 2020 and 2024, Merhi and other advisers allegedly advised clients to invest around $296 million of their superannuation into First Guardian and about $230 million into Shield. In return, ASIC alleges Merhi's businesses received nearly $18 million in upfront advice fees and more than $19 million from entities associated with First Guardian for marketing First Guardian to clients.

Last month, ASIC added to Merhi's allegations, saying he engaged in unconscionable conduct, failed to act in the best interests of clients, gave conflicted advice, and provided defective statements of advice whilst receiving millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Keystone Asset Management director Paul Chiodo yesterday released a statement saying he vows to make "2800 Shield investors whole before Christmas" under a "unitholder-first deal."

Keystone was the responsible entity for Shield and invested a significant amount of super money into the Advantage Diversified Property Fund (ADPF). In December 2024, Keystone was ordered to be wound up.

Under the proposal, the 2800 Shield unitholders sourced from Equity Trustees are paid back, before the liquidator and creditors, and receive $110 million from Chiodo Corporation via City Built as a repayment of project loans advanced from Shield to Chiodo Corp.

Further, Shield's ETFs worth $210 million will be sold and repaid to investors.

"Macquarie - which owns the unit holdings of 3000 Shield investors, or 60% of the Shield units - can accept a windfall from the ETF sale or leave the remaining ETFs in place. The settlement will include an end to the Keystone liquidation," he said.

Chiodo is also proposing to push back the court-ordered mediation date to 28 November 2025, which is meant to take place between the liquidator, Chiodo Corporation and City Built.

"The liquidator has frozen $110 million in accounts belonging to City Built's owners and is suing the construction company and associated parties for the return of $158 million," Chiodo said.

"Chiodo Corporation has been joined to the proceedings, however it is Chiodo Corporation that has lost the money (not Keystone) and Chiodo Corp has provided ASIC with documents showing how the money was appropriated and is working with ASIC on the investigation."