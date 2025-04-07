Count acquires Adelaide advice firm

A Fullerton-based accounting and financial planning firm has entered a binding transaction with Count subsidiary Count Adelaide.

Johnston Grocke is to merge with Count Adelaide, in a deal to move forth Count's strategy of "creating a national footprint of large, scaled equity partnerships."

Johnston Grocke brings $3.8 million in new revenue to Count's business and over half (60%) comes from financial advice services, Count said.

Once the merger completes in May, Count Adelaide will carry forward the combined business approaching $10 million in revenues, up substantially from $2.8 million in FY23.

Although the announcement did not specify any changes to the roster from Johnston Grocke, Count highlighted the acquisition will "significantly" enhance its service offerings and presence in South Australia and delivers a step-change in the advice business.

Johnston Grocke was established in 1990 with Doug Johnston and director John Grocke, with a focus on life insurance. They have expanded the capabilities into financial planning and accounting as the business grew.

Their services also include superannuation, retirement planning, and wealth and risk management.

Count currently holds a 45% stake in Count Adelaide, and following the completion, the company will increase the holding to circa 65% from FY26.