Regulatory
Concerns over cancelled ASFL complaints
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   12:35PM

ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of KP International Group after the regulator suspended it earlier this year, but concerns remain.

ASIC said after the suspension, KP International advised the regulator that all relevant officers of the company had resigned and that the company had ceased to carry on a financial services business.

"In light of this, ASIC has cancelled the company's AFS licence," the regulator said.

"Since the suspension of KP International Group Australia AFS licence, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has notified ASIC that it has received multiple complaints from people located offshore regarding a company purporting to be KP International Group."

ASIC said on the information currently available, it does not know if there is a link between the entity provoking the complaints to AFCA and the formerly licensed Australian entity.

The regulator said its inquiries are continuing and warned consumers to exercise caution in relation to any company purporting to offer financial services under the name KP International.

KP International's licence was suspended because ASIC was concerned that it did not adequately address systemic issues identified by AFCA, and that certain exclusions in its professional indemnity insurance cover did not meet minimum adequacy requirements.

ASIC determined that KP International had failed to do all things necessary to ensure that the financial services covered by its licence were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

The regulator also found KP International's professional indemnity insurance cover had exclusions that made it inadequate for the licensee's business and any liabilities arising from potential compensation claims.

