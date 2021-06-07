NEWS
Superannuation

Concern for consumers ahead of YFYS

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 7 JUN 2021   12:33PM

After the Your Future, Your Super reforms were passed in the House of Representatives lawyers have expressed concern consumers may not understand the impact of the changes.

Law firm Slater and Gordon warned that Australians could end up with less insurance coverage or the wrong insurance policy if the stapling reforms are passed into law.

Under the reforms, workers will have one default fund that follows them from job to job.

"Some total and permanent disability (TPD) and life insurance policies are industry or employer specific," Slater and Gordon practice group leader Sarah Snowden said.

"A policy may exclude jobs deemed as hazardous based on working conditions or offer benefits only to those employed in a specific industry meaning a person who moves into a different role could be ineligible to claim against their own policy after paying premiums if they are injured or ill while working in that role."

Snowden said consumers must give serious consideration to their insurance policy under the new laws, as now injured workers will not have the multiple insurance policies through multiple super accounts that many currently have.

"People often overlook the fact they have insurance benefits they can access if they become ill or injured and can no longer work, within their super fund. It's arguably the most cost effective and affordable insurance for people to have and it can be devastating to learn that you are no longer entitled to this insurance," she said.

It is just one of many criticisms that have been levelled at the reforms.

The Actuaries Institute warned there are fundamental problems with the proposed regulations, including the test that deals with underperformance.

In a submission to Treasury last week, the institute said: "The test may, in some cases, be to the substantial long-term detriment of members."

Actuaries Institute superannuation practice committee Tim Jenkins said asset allocation is disregarded in the test.

"As a result, the proposed performance test leads to some concerning results, including an investment option with top quartile net returns potentially failing the test. Or two investment options having the same overall risk profile and identical net returns after fees yet one passes the test, and the other fails," he said.

