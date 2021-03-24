Computershare to buy Wells Fargo corporate trust business

ASX-listed Computershare will spend about $986 million to acquire the assets of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services, which has over 26,000 mandates.

The US$750 million purchase is expected to be at least 15% management EPS accretive on a pro forma FY21 basis including full run-rate synergies, Computershare said. It expects the acquisition to generate 15% plus return on invested capital by FY25. FY21 guidance is unchanged.

Computershare will pay for the acquisition via US$634 million in equity and US$372 million debt.

Wells Fargo's corporate trust business includes over 26,000 mandates across securities issuances, and US$62 billion in client deposits and money market funds, and 2000 employees. It advances Computershare's existing US and Canadian corporate trust business.

The acquisition is expected to close in second quarter of FY22.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services. It is a clear fit with our successful Canadian corporate trust operations and existing US operations. CTS provide scale with a top four market position, a platform for ongoing growth and increased leverage to long term growth trends and interest rates," Computershare chief executive Stuart Irving said.

"The acquisition allows us to integrate CTS's deep client relationships and market expertise to deliver additional recurring fee revenue. We also see the potential for improved returns and margin expansion through new product development and innovative technologies, Computershare's core competencies..."

The $835 million entitlement offer is priced at $13.55 per share (9.6% discount to yesterday's close). Institutional offer closes on March 25, retail offer runs from March 31 to April 19.

Computershare's FY20 annual report lists AustralianSuper as its largest shareholder with 9.73% of its ordinary shares. Argo Investments (1.47%) and Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (0.91%) were also among the 20-largest shareholders at the time.