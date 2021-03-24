NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Computershare to buy Wells Fargo corporate trust business
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAR 2021   12:43PM

ASX-listed Computershare will spend about $986 million to acquire the assets of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services, which has over 26,000 mandates.

The US$750 million purchase is expected to be at least 15% management EPS accretive on a pro forma FY21 basis including full run-rate synergies, Computershare said. It expects the acquisition to generate 15% plus return on invested capital by FY25. FY21 guidance is unchanged.

Computershare will pay for the acquisition via US$634 million in equity and US$372 million debt.

Wells Fargo's corporate trust business includes over 26,000 mandates across securities issuances, and US$62 billion in client deposits and money market funds, and 2000 employees. It advances Computershare's existing US and Canadian corporate trust business.

The acquisition is expected to close in second quarter of FY22.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services. It is a clear fit with our successful Canadian corporate trust operations and existing US operations. CTS provide scale with a top four market position, a platform for ongoing growth and increased leverage to long term growth trends and interest rates," Computershare chief executive Stuart Irving said.

"The acquisition allows us to integrate CTS's deep client relationships and market expertise to deliver additional recurring fee revenue. We also see the potential for improved returns and margin expansion through new product development and innovative technologies, Computershare's core competencies..."

The $835 million entitlement offer is priced at $13.55 per share (9.6% discount to yesterday's close). Institutional offer closes on March 25, retail offer runs from March 31 to April 19.

Computershare's FY20 annual report lists AustralianSuper as its largest shareholder with 9.73% of its ordinary shares. Argo Investments (1.47%) and Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (0.91%) were also among the 20-largest shareholders at the time.

Read more: USComputershareWells Fargo Corporate Trust ServicesCTSArgo InvestmentsAustralian Foundation Investment Company LimitedAustralianSuperStuart Irving
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper introduces insurance changes
eToro combines with SPAC, plans to list
Senator calls for super funds to stop shorting
AustralianSuper adds gold ETF to menu
Admin fees could balloon from BFID
Women don't own fair share of super
Women-led super funds outperform
Woodside results vindicate divestment argument: Activists
Iress hires head of corporate development
No tech bubble: BlackRock
Editor's Choice
Computershare to buy Wells Fargo corporate trust business
KANIKA SOOD
ASX-listed Computershare will spend about $986 million to acquire the assets of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services, which has over 26,000 mandates.
Aware to restructure advice offering
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
One of Australia's largest superannuation funds, Aware Super, is restructuring its financial advice team in a move which will result in redundancies.
Mayfair found to have misled
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC's court action against Mayfair 101 has been successful, with the Federal Court finding its advertisements for debenture products were misleading.
RBNZ puts Westpac on notice
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has instructed Westpac New Zealand (WNZL) to hold additional liquid assets and commission independent reports into its risk governance and liquidity risk management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OZJysHgv