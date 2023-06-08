Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Co-heads take charge of FI&C at BNP Paribas APAC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUN 2023   12:49PM

The BNP Paribas Securities Services division has appointed new co-heads of the Financial Intermediaries and Corporates (FI&C) Client Line in the Asia Pacific.

BNP Paribas has promoted Hugues Williamson and Mark Wootton as co-heads of the FI&C client line. They will focus on delivering and growing the FI&C Client Line strategy and franchise in APAC.

Williamson will take the reigns on financial intermediaries and corporates client strategy in North Asia and Greater China. He will also be the primary contact for broker dealing outsourcing, correspondent banking, and cash management and liquidity solutions.

Wootton will cover South Asia and Pacific regions. He'll be responsible for derivatives and execution clearing, digital, global custody, and local custody.

The co-heads will report to head of Asia Pacific for securities services Frank Dubois and to the global head of financial intermediaries and corporate client line Bruno Campenon.

Williamson's tenure with BNP Paribas began in 1999 at their Paris office, he moved to APAC in 2008 to launch the Securities Services business in Hong Kong.

Williamson has since held several roles, including chief operating officer for Securities Services, head of banking services operations, and recently deputy head of FI&C client line. He will reside in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Wootton bring over 25 years of experience in fund administration, investment management, stockbroking, and the securities services industry. He was previously regional head of local custody and clearing product, APAC.

"Hugues and Mark bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise and they will continue to strengthen the Financial Intermediaries & Corporates strategy in APAC," Dubois said.

"We have been investing steadily in this space in recent years, bolstering our offering to our clients."

Campenon added: "Hugues and Mark bring extensive operational and client knowledge, putting us in a strong position to continue to grow our Financial Intermediaries & Corporates offering in APAC - which is a key region for the bank's Securities Services business."

Of note, earlier this year, BNP Paribas also appointed Philippe Kerdoncuff to the role as head of asset owners and asset managers client lines for Australia and New Zealand.

Previously, Kerdoncuff led the growth of the bank's Securities Services business in China and has held multiple global positions. He reports to Daniel Cheever, the head of Australia and New Zealand, and Philippe Tassin, the Asia Pacific regional head of asset owners and asset manager client lines.

Read more: BNP ParibasAPACHugues WilliamsonMark WoottonBruno CampenonFrank DuboisPhilippe KerdoncuffDaniel CheeverPhilippe Tassin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Family offices maintain a steady course: Goldman Sachs
REITs merit place in multi-asset portfolios: Insight
Australian investors pivot portfolios
Australian Ethical adds to leadership team
abrdn loses global chief economist
WTW combines Australasia, Asia operations
ART, Macquarie, PGGM partner on portfolio acquisition
Zurich Australia appoints investment chief
T. Rowe Price appoints head of APAC distribution
AL&P hires global, APAC business development heads

Editor's Choice

Super funds consider future of PwC contracts

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:46PM
Two industry super funds have frozen future contracts with PwC, while others with contracts for audit or other services with the embattled management consultancy are keeping a watchful eye on developments.

Director charged over illegal investment scheme

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
A former financial adviser is facing several charges of dishonest conduct and dealing in proceeds of crime after he convinced clients to open SMSFs to invest in businesses he owned, all while operating unlicensed.

AMP offloads SuperConcepts

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
An investor group comprising private equity firm Pemba Capital Partners and several advice industry executives is buying the SMSF administration business and its SuperMate solution.

Vanguard reduces fees on VAS

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:47PM
The investment giant has reduced management fees for the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS) from 0.10% to 0.07% per annum.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.