Co-heads take charge of FI&C at BNP Paribas APAC

The BNP Paribas Securities Services division has appointed new co-heads of the Financial Intermediaries and Corporates (FI&C) Client Line in the Asia Pacific.

BNP Paribas has promoted Hugues Williamson and Mark Wootton as co-heads of the FI&C client line. They will focus on delivering and growing the FI&C Client Line strategy and franchise in APAC.

Williamson will take the reigns on financial intermediaries and corporates client strategy in North Asia and Greater China. He will also be the primary contact for broker dealing outsourcing, correspondent banking, and cash management and liquidity solutions.

Wootton will cover South Asia and Pacific regions. He'll be responsible for derivatives and execution clearing, digital, global custody, and local custody.

The co-heads will report to head of Asia Pacific for securities services Frank Dubois and to the global head of financial intermediaries and corporate client line Bruno Campenon.

Williamson's tenure with BNP Paribas began in 1999 at their Paris office, he moved to APAC in 2008 to launch the Securities Services business in Hong Kong.

Williamson has since held several roles, including chief operating officer for Securities Services, head of banking services operations, and recently deputy head of FI&C client line. He will reside in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Wootton bring over 25 years of experience in fund administration, investment management, stockbroking, and the securities services industry. He was previously regional head of local custody and clearing product, APAC.

"Hugues and Mark bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise and they will continue to strengthen the Financial Intermediaries & Corporates strategy in APAC," Dubois said.

"We have been investing steadily in this space in recent years, bolstering our offering to our clients."

Campenon added: "Hugues and Mark bring extensive operational and client knowledge, putting us in a strong position to continue to grow our Financial Intermediaries & Corporates offering in APAC - which is a key region for the bank's Securities Services business."

Of note, earlier this year, BNP Paribas also appointed Philippe Kerdoncuff to the role as head of asset owners and asset managers client lines for Australia and New Zealand.

Previously, Kerdoncuff led the growth of the bank's Securities Services business in China and has held multiple global positions. He reports to Daniel Cheever, the head of Australia and New Zealand, and Philippe Tassin, the Asia Pacific regional head of asset owners and asset manager client lines.