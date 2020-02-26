Climate threat pushes Aussies to sustainability

Mutual fund assets in sustainable investments surged 23% in 2019, as Aussie investors wake up to the "critical threat" of climate change.

Singapore based research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates found that the sector recorded $1.2 billion in inflows last year, with assets now reaching $66.8 billion.

Cerulli argues this could be thanks to increased investor awareness of climate change and its impact on the world.

"According to the Lowy Institute Poll 2019, for the first time in its 15-year history, climate change topped the list of potential threats to the country's vital interests in the next 10 years," Cerulli said.

"Among those polled, 64% viewed climate change as a critical threat, while 81% aged 18-29 years saw global warming as a 'serious and pressing problem'."

Cerulli said demand from young investors has seen ESG shift to the forefront of investment strategy.

"Managers have been responding to a growing awareness of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues among young investors who would like their investments to be aligned with their personal values," it said.

According to Morningstar, 35 new sustainability investment retail mutual funds were launched last year.

Cerulli analyst Siau Kean Yung said managers should refrain from "window dressing" to attract and retain investors.

"Apart from having strong track records in sustainable investment fund performance, going forward, managers should maintain robust ESG screening processes as investors' awareness increase," he said.

"Window dressing products or marketing products that do not have rigorous ESG screening processes in place will not satisfy those who are seeking sustainable and ethical investments."

In a survey of Australian institutional investors, Cerulli found that 88.2% named ESG integration, followed by exclusionary screening (82.4%) as the two main ways they incorporate ESG into their investment decisions.

It found that tobacco and weapons were the top two exclusions for both asset owners and Australian mutual funds alike.

The exclusion of fossil fuel companies, Cerulli argues, is likely to increase over the next few years, due in part, to the recent bushfire crisis.

ESG-oriented ETFs are also growing in popularity, with AUM surging almost fourfold in the past two years.

AUM grew from $554.1 million in 2017 to $2.2 billion last year, with inflows reaching $741.3 million in 2019 (a growth of 11.1% year on year).

The research house believes sustainable investments will continue on this trajectory.

"Cerulli expects sustainable investments to continue growing strongly as Australian investors become increasingly aware that factoring ESG considerations into investments will have a positive impact on their performance, due to their reduced risks," Cerulli said.

"Furthermore, the recent bushfires could bring climate change considerations to the fore.

"Cerulli also expects ESG ETFs to maintain their strong growth, as they offer simple, liquid, and cost-effective ways of investing sustainably and ethically."