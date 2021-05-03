NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
ClearView appoints head of life strategy
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 3 MAY 2021   12:18PM

ClearView Wealth has hired a former Zurich executive as its head of life strategy and transformation in a newly created role.

Maria Falas was most recently Zurich Financial Services' head of mental health and wellness. She held the same role at ANZ/OnePath before its pensions and investments business was acquired by Zurich.

In her new role at ClearView, Falas will report to ClearView general manager, life insurance Gerard Kerr, who also joined ClearView after having worked at Zurich and ANZ.

"The life insurance industry is undergoing enormous structural and regulatory change making it critically important for life insurers to have experienced people with fresh ideas in key roles," Kerr said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"Maria is a respected professional who has successfully led strategic change across the life insurance value chain and has driven operational innovation. She is a high performer with a proven track record for delivering results and achieving strategic goals."

ClearView reported operating earnings after tax of $13.1 million for the December half. Of this, $12.4 million came from life insurance, while wealth management and financial advice made small contributions of $0.6 million and $0.8 million each.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

It said it is currently on a multi-year transformation journey to ensure it has the right strategy, systems and processes to drive efficiencies and scale.

"The cornerstone of the transformation program is the delivery of an integrated life insurance policy administration system, underwriting rules engine and adviser portal to coincide with the launch of a new life insurance offer in the second half of the year," ClearView said on May 3.

Read more: Clearview WealthGerard KerrMaria Falas
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ClearView adds advice growth role
ClearView bolsters team
TAL group life lead in new role
ClearView adds to leadership team
ClearView seeks to raise at least $40m
Financial advice more important than ever: HUB24
Zurich distribution chief joins boutique
Specialist platforms prosper in June quarter
ClearView announces board changes
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
Editor's Choice
Iress hires former dealer group chief
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress has hired the former chief executive of Financial Services Partners at IOOF to a newly created senior role.
New partnership for BC Investment Group
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
BC Investment Group has partnered with Novatti to launch a new banking business in Australia.
Evergreen partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
Evergreen Consultants has launched a multi-asset portfolio with 18 external managers that is implemented via Generation Life's tax-effective structure.
Rise of the mega funds continues
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Increased merger activity in the superannuation sector will see most of Australia's retirement savings managed by just 12 funds, new research shows.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.