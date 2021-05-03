ClearView appoints head of life strategy

ClearView Wealth has hired a former Zurich executive as its head of life strategy and transformation in a newly created role.

Maria Falas was most recently Zurich Financial Services' head of mental health and wellness. She held the same role at ANZ/OnePath before its pensions and investments business was acquired by Zurich.

In her new role at ClearView, Falas will report to ClearView general manager, life insurance Gerard Kerr, who also joined ClearView after having worked at Zurich and ANZ.

"The life insurance industry is undergoing enormous structural and regulatory change making it critically important for life insurers to have experienced people with fresh ideas in key roles," Kerr said.

"Maria is a respected professional who has successfully led strategic change across the life insurance value chain and has driven operational innovation. She is a high performer with a proven track record for delivering results and achieving strategic goals."

ClearView reported operating earnings after tax of $13.1 million for the December half. Of this, $12.4 million came from life insurance, while wealth management and financial advice made small contributions of $0.6 million and $0.8 million each.

It said it is currently on a multi-year transformation journey to ensure it has the right strategy, systems and processes to drive efficiencies and scale.

"The cornerstone of the transformation program is the delivery of an integrated life insurance policy administration system, underwriting rules engine and adviser portal to coincide with the launch of a new life insurance offer in the second half of the year," ClearView said on May 3.