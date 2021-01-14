NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Citi unifies global wealth management business
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 14 JAN 2021   12:21PM

Citi has overhauled its wealth management business, bringing together its global consumer banking and institutional client operations.

Citi Global Wealth will unify wealth management teams in global consumer banking and the institutional clients group, and will be led by Jim O'Donnell.

The institutional clients group looks after more than 1000 clients across Australia and New Zealand, including across custody, trading and banking.

The new business will also incorporate Citi Private Bank and Citi Personal Wealth Management.

O'Donnell will report to Anand Selva, chief executive of global consumer banking and Paco Ybarra, chief executive of the institutional clients group.

Prior to this appointment, O'Donnell was global head of investor sales and relationship management.

"Our clients are increasingly global in their presence and in their financial needs, and we are committed to helping them preserve and build wealth for themselves, their families and for future generations," he said.

"Creating a unified Wealth organisation will help us to deliver the full, global power of Citi to clients while ensuring that we preserve the products, capabilities and expertise of the Private Bank and Consumer Wealth businesses.

Citi chief executive Michael Corbat and Citi president and incoming chief executive Jane Fraser released a joint statement, saying: "Making wealth management a key differentiator and source of enhanced returns for Citi will be a key element of our strategy going forward, and putting the full force of our firm behind an offering in this way is indicative of the approach we're taking to transforming our bank."

Read more: Citi Global WealthJim O'DonnellCiti Private BankAnand SelvaCiti Personal Wealth ManagementJane FraserMichael CorbatPaco Ybarra
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Citi names global chief executive
Banks brace for major loan losses
Digital revamp for Citi wealth arm
Citi to roll out voice biometric authentication
Editor's Choice
Citi unifies global wealth management business
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citi has overhauled its wealth management business, bringing together its global consumer banking and institutional client operations.
IFM impersonated in scam
ELIZA BAVIN
IFM Investors has become the subject of an email scam as it also battles claims it overvalued certain assets.
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
KANIKA SOOD
The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yjZTRNTr