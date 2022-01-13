Christian Super investment chief in new role

The chief investment officer at Christian Super has been appointed to the same role with a recently merged fund.

Following a national recruitment process, Mark Rider has been appointed chief investment officer at LGIAsuper and Energy Super. The appointment comes as the two funds prepare to integrate Suncorp's superannuation business.

In joining, he replaces Troy Rieck who is slated to leave the fund at the end of this month. His departure was confirmed in November alongside that of several others in the investments team.

Rider will commence in February from Christian Super where he has led the investment function since August 2020. Prior to that he was chief investment officer at ANZ Wealth. He has also held key roles at UBS and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"With a long history of delivering performance within complexity, Mark will lead the fund's renewed investment strategy as we finalise our next stage of transformation in 2022," LGIAsuper and Energy Super chief executive Kate Farrar said.

"The amalgamation of our funds, and the planned acquisition of Suncorp's superannuation business, have given us a unique opportunity to reconfigure our investments to ensure that we are delivering the best possible outcomes and future security for our members."

She added that he brings a unique perspective, having been the chief investment officer at both large and small organisations.

Commenting on his decision to join the merged fund, Rider said he admires the way LGIAsuper and Energy Super "are differentiating themselves from the megafunds by really connecting with members and engaging with them on a personal basis".

"This is a super fund where people invest money for retirement and can see that money being put to work in their own communities," he said.

"I am looking forward to meeting with members and helping the fund take full advantage of the Energy Super and Suncorp mergers to generate strong investment returns for all members."

Rider's move follows Christian Super being directed by the prudential regulator to merge with a larger fund by 31 July 2022, citing underperformance.