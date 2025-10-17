Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

China wants to be leader in renewable energy: Gore

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 17 OCT 2025   12:28PM

As China continues to flourish in renewable energy innovation, it may well take pole position amid the transition, says Al Gore.

Addressing the IGCC Summit 2025 in Sydney this morning, Generation Investment Management founding partner and chair Al Gore noted that China has rapidly outpaced its peers in the energy transition, propelled by its advantages in pricing and efficiency in renewable technology production, such as solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs).

"We're now seeing EVs begin to gain more attention around the world, in Australia as well. This is slower than the electricity power transition, but it's beginning to pick up," Gore said.

"Thirteen percent of new cars sold in Australia last year were EVs, and only 11% in the US, [followed by] 60% in China this year, on the way to 82% within the next four years.

"And China is going full speed ahead on wind, batteries, EVs, smart trains and high transmission lines. They are both a hero and a villain [in the energy transition] because they're still building coal plants, but they're only using the new ones at less than 50% utilisation."

Gore added that earlier this year, many people were surprised by China's announcement that it no longer wants to be measured by improvements in carbon intensity.

"[China] now want to be measured in actual emissions reductions," Gore said.

"And we all know that China never sets a goal until it absolutely knows it can meet and exceed the goal. They've also given up their long-held position on being treated as a developing country."

Despite per capita poverty remaining high, Gore said the Chinese economy has grown.

"I think that their ambition may not only be to dominate these industries in the future but also to position themselves to be the leader of the world community," Gore said.

"I don't think the world is prepared to follow China, because we're not aligned with their values; we believe in freedom... in any case, China is positioning itself to be the world leader in more than one way."

Read more: Al GoreIGCC SummitGeneration Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle
Employee shareholders officially file lawsuit against FNZ
FNZ faces revolt from employee shareholders
Colonial First State launches sustainable growth fund
HESTA awards major global equities mandate
CFS strikes strategic distribution deal
CalSTRS seeking ESG managers
Responsible assets close to half of total Australia AUM
Hyperion named Fund Manager of the Year

Editor's Choice

ASIC targets potential vertical integration in managed accounts

KARREN VERGARA
Stopping short of calling it vertically integrated, ASIC warns it aims to uncover any conflicts of interests in the managed accounts sector particularly as more AFSLs build in-house products.

Former Statewide Super executives acquitted

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Two former Statewide Super executives who were terminated by the fund and then charged with dishonesty offences have been acquitted.

Super funds to double UK, EU investments over next decade

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Australian super funds are expected to more than double their investments in the UK and Europe over the next decade, reaching around $660 billion.

More suitors line up for Iress

KARREN VERGARA
Iress flagged it now has more suitors vying to potentially acquire it in addition to Thoma Bravo and Blackstone.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media