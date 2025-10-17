China wants to be leader in renewable energy: Gore

As China continues to flourish in renewable energy innovation, it may well take pole position amid the transition, says Al Gore.

Addressing the IGCC Summit 2025 in Sydney this morning, Generation Investment Management founding partner and chair Al Gore noted that China has rapidly outpaced its peers in the energy transition, propelled by its advantages in pricing and efficiency in renewable technology production, such as solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs).

"We're now seeing EVs begin to gain more attention around the world, in Australia as well. This is slower than the electricity power transition, but it's beginning to pick up," Gore said.

"Thirteen percent of new cars sold in Australia last year were EVs, and only 11% in the US, [followed by] 60% in China this year, on the way to 82% within the next four years.

"And China is going full speed ahead on wind, batteries, EVs, smart trains and high transmission lines. They are both a hero and a villain [in the energy transition] because they're still building coal plants, but they're only using the new ones at less than 50% utilisation."

Gore added that earlier this year, many people were surprised by China's announcement that it no longer wants to be measured by improvements in carbon intensity.

"[China] now want to be measured in actual emissions reductions," Gore said.

"And we all know that China never sets a goal until it absolutely knows it can meet and exceed the goal. They've also given up their long-held position on being treated as a developing country."

Despite per capita poverty remaining high, Gore said the Chinese economy has grown.

"I think that their ambition may not only be to dominate these industries in the future but also to position themselves to be the leader of the world community," Gore said.

"I don't think the world is prepared to follow China, because we're not aligned with their values; we believe in freedom... in any case, China is positioning itself to be the world leader in more than one way."