Chief member officer departs Rest

After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

The $90 billion superannuation fund has started the search for her replacement.

Chief executive Vicki Doyle thanked Potts for her significant contribution to the fund and wished her well for the future.

"As Rest's first chief member officer, Deborah has been a passionate member advocate and leader who is deeply committed to embedding simplicity and ease across our member experience," Doyle said.

"Her achievements include building Rest's digital, personal and general advice capability; setting up our industry and employer team; and, more recently, launching our simplified investment menu changes and our new brand visual identity.

"After a fantastic career at Rest, Deborah feels now is the right time to focus on fresh challenges and move on to her next opportunity."

Potts said she loved her time at Rest and it had been a difficult decision to make but, "after nine terrific years, now is the right time to shift focus. I'm incredibly proud of the team and all we have achieved together."

Andrew Ford, Rest's general manager of brand and member experience, will step into the role of interim chief member officer when Potts departs just before Christmas.