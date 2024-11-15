Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Chief member officer departs Rest

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 15 NOV 2024   12:40PM

After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

The $90 billion superannuation fund has started the search for her replacement.

Chief executive Vicki Doyle thanked Potts for her significant contribution to the fund and wished her well for the future.

"As Rest's first chief member officer, Deborah has been a passionate member advocate and leader who is deeply committed to embedding simplicity and ease across our member experience," Doyle said.

"Her achievements include building Rest's digital, personal and general advice capability; setting up our industry and employer team; and, more recently, launching our simplified investment menu changes and our new brand visual identity.

"After a fantastic career at Rest, Deborah feels now is the right time to focus on fresh challenges and move on to her next opportunity."

Potts said she loved her time at Rest and it had been a difficult decision to make but, "after nine terrific years, now is the right time to shift focus. I'm incredibly proud of the team and all we have achieved together."

Andrew Ford, Rest's general manager of brand and member experience, will step into the role of interim chief member officer when Potts departs just before Christmas.

Read more: RestDeborah PottsVicki DoyleAndrew Ford
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Outdated super rule costs teens $10k at retirement
Rest appoints interim co-chief investment officers
Rest chief investment officer departs
Rest rebrands with new look
Super on parental leave bill hits parliament
Rest cuts investment options
Barings, Rest break ground on $400m investment
Rest increases private credit investment
AustralianSuper reports 'solid return', lags rivals
Rest's MySuper option returns 8.67% in FY24

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach