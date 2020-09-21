Chief economist update: Yoshihide and the yen

So far fresh Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga is off to a good start.

The Prime Minister takes over from Shinzo Abe at a time when the global economy appears to have seen the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Many governments have eased/lifted lockdown and social restrictions, restarting business activity.

Japan, itself, has lifted the "state of emergency" on May 25 - a month and a bit after it was put in place on April 16. This, along with fiscal and monetary policy support, has allowed the economy to slowly recover.

Latest indicators show that Japan's past its worst - i.e. the worst economic slump on record with GDP collapsing at an annual rate of 28.1% in the June quarter. Worse than worst is this followed two quarters of negative growth: -7.0% (annualised) in the December 2019 quarter and -2.3% in the March 2020 quarter.

The au Jibun Bank Japan PMI survey underscores the improvement in activity. Although still in contraction territory (below the 50 reading), the composite PMI index has sequentially improved from a record low reading of 25.8 in April this year to a six-month high of 45.2. The manufacturing PMI has risen to 27.2 in August from an 11-year low of 38.4 in May while the services PMI stood at 45.0 in August from a record low reading of 21.5 back in April.

The Japanese' confidence in his leadership will make prime minister Suga's task of reviving the economy easier. According to Factset, "Nikkei/TV Tokyo opinion poll showed support for PM Suga's cabinet at 74%, the third-highest for any cabinet on debut. This makes Suga the most popular new leader since Yukio Hatoyama in 2009. Also marks a jump from Abe's latest approval rating by 19 points.

Suga scores higher than Abe on trustworthiness and scored higher among women than men. Stability ranks second among voters' reasons for supporting Suga's government at 39%. Diplomacy is one area where Suga lags Abe, polling only 7% vs more than 20% for Abe's cabinet. Kyodo poll also showed solid result for Suga, with an approval rating of 66.4%, comparing favorably to the 62.0% for Abe's Cabinet on his return to power in December 2012".

But Suga also faces new challenges. Specifically, the emerging second wave outbreak in Europe.

While this has yet to trigger an aggressive "restriction" response from authorities, the renewed uncertainty has already sent safe-haven yen purchases up.

The yen has appreciated by ¥104.84 per US1 - up 6.9% from this year's low of ¥112.11 and by 4.5% from the start of 2020.

As well as eroding Japan's export competitiveness and becoming a drag on growth, the higher yen would put downward pressure on Japan's already very low/negative inflation.

