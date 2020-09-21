NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Yoshihide and the yen
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 21 SEP 2020   10:58AM

So far fresh Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga is off to a good start.

The Prime Minister takes over from Shinzo Abe at a time when the global economy appears to have seen the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Many governments have eased/lifted lockdown and social restrictions, restarting business activity.

Japan, itself, has lifted the "state of emergency" on May 25 - a month and a bit after it was put in place on April 16. This, along with fiscal and monetary policy support, has allowed the economy to slowly recover.

Latest indicators show that Japan's past its worst - i.e. the worst economic slump on record with GDP collapsing at an annual rate of 28.1% in the June quarter. Worse than worst is this followed two quarters of negative growth: -7.0% (annualised) in the December 2019 quarter and -2.3% in the March 2020 quarter.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The au Jibun Bank Japan PMI survey underscores the improvement in activity. Although still in contraction territory (below the 50 reading), the composite PMI index has sequentially improved from a record low reading of 25.8 in April this year to a six-month high of 45.2. The manufacturing PMI has risen to 27.2 in August from an 11-year low of 38.4 in May while the services PMI stood at 45.0 in August from a record low reading of 21.5 back in April.

The Japanese' confidence in his leadership will make prime minister Suga's task of reviving the economy easier. According to Factset, "Nikkei/TV Tokyo opinion poll showed support for PM Suga's cabinet at 74%, the third-highest for any cabinet on debut. This makes Suga the most popular new leader since Yukio Hatoyama in 2009. Also marks a jump from Abe's latest approval rating by 19 points.

Suga scores higher than Abe on trustworthiness and scored higher among women than men. Stability ranks second among voters' reasons for supporting Suga's government at 39%. Diplomacy is one area where Suga lags Abe, polling only 7% vs more than 20% for Abe's cabinet. Kyodo poll also showed solid result for Suga, with an approval rating of 66.4%, comparing favorably to the 62.0% for Abe's Cabinet on his return to power in December 2012".

But Suga also faces new challenges. Specifically, the emerging second wave outbreak in Europe.

While this has yet to trigger an aggressive "restriction" response from authorities, the renewed uncertainty has already sent safe-haven yen purchases up.

The yen has appreciated by ¥104.84 per US1 - up 6.9% from this year's low of ¥112.11 and by 4.5% from the start of 2020.

As well as eroding Japan's export competitiveness and becoming a drag on growth, the higher yen would put downward pressure on Japan's already very low/negative inflation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Australia on top despite recession
Chief economist update: As luck would have it
Chief economist update: China's post-pandemic economy
Chief economist update: COVID-19 cuts capex
Chief economist update: V in US recovery at risk
Chief economist update: AUD on the up and up
Chief economist update: Global healing?
Chief economist update: Comeback COVID
Chief economist update: The second oil price discounting wave
Chief economist update: Fed heads for the mountain
Editor's Choice
Global pension fund doubles down on APAC
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:59AM
A major Canadian pension fund is increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, establishing a new office focused on opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.
AMP Capital sells clean energy company
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
AMP Capital is selling off its entire stake in a European provider of clean energy solutions for an undisclosed figure.
Magellan, Barclays back new firm
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Magellan Financial Group and Barclays have signed on as foundation investors in a new financial services firm which is launching with former Challenger chief Brian Benari as its chief executive.
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The government's early release of superannuation scheme has paid out $33.3 billion since its inception, with an additional $340 million disbursed over the week to September 13 alone.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
SEP
22
Long-term Implications of COVID-19: Women in Wealth Perspectives 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OSWp4rOs