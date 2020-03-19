Chief economist update: Water, water everywhere and not a fish to catch

The entire Ong household is now working from home.

I still have two adult "babies" living at home but I'm not complaining, they pay rent and help with the household chores - home-made freshly-cooked dinners are gratis.

We're one of the lucky ones who can still work and receive income (well, so far). Most important, we're able to keep our social distance and avoid COVID-19 infection, as we wait out, in central banking parlance, the transmission mechanism of the coronavirus -- from animal to humans, humans to other humans to entire households, households to businesses, businesses to the domestic economy, domestic economy to the global economy - to fully run its course.

For sure and for certain, one way or another, the coronavirus will run its course - either this minute speck of living organism has killed us all or a cure is found or a vaccine developed so that we'll all just brush it away next time it comes.

In the meantime, we all just have to go ... panic buying - toilet papers (as if our lives depended on it) and of course, things to fill up our collective bellies so we can use our toilet paper hoard when they come out the other end - and panic selling down our stock portfolios, our exposure to commodities, and, according to latest reports, our bond market holdings.

There's really nowhere to hide when even safe-haven assets like sovereign bonds are being sold down. Investors fear that central bank largesse and government stimulus programmes being implemented to mitigate the downdraft of the global lockdowns would erode fiscal balances, sending government deficit to GDP ratios and government debt to GDP ratios soaring.

Cash is king. Sure, sure. Zero return on cash (or even small negative) is relatively better than the 20% plus losses on equities (so far).

"Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink." "Water, water everywhere but not a fish to catch."

In another context, monetary and fiscal authorities are now flooding the world with liquidity (cash) but government directives for social distancing and factory and business and school closures - for fear of getting the infection or spreading the infection - negate these.

Have money, can't travel ... and nothing to buy!

But just as the world overcame other crises in the past - GFC, Asian financial crisis, Japan's deflation in the early 1990s, the 1987 crash, stagflation in the 70s and, of course, the Great Depression of the 1930s - this too shall pass.

It's always darkest before dawn and those with cojones of steel will be richly rewarded (as they were after the GFC).

Gotta go and buy more toilet paper!