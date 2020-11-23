Chief economist update: The virus, the vaccine and Trump

It's quite a delicate balance - akin to the "will it, won't it" speculations on Fed policy decisions BC (before COVID) - but it appears that the dying days of 2020 swing between optimism and pessimism depending on which side of the bed financial market participants get up on on the day.

Get up on the wrong side and Wall Street traders and speculators and investors would prefer to have stayed in bed.

You would too reading, listening, and digesting news that coronavirus infections and deaths in America are rocketing through the stratosphere. Worldometers.info data show the US still tops the chart in total cases of infections, new cases of infections, total deaths and new deaths to date.

But to be fair, worldometer.info ranks America number 12 when measured in total cases per one million of the population - one and two rankings better than San Marino and Aruba, respectively. The website also show the US not doing that bad in terms of deaths per one million population. America ranks numero 10 - one rank better than Brazil and two steps worse than the United Kingdom.

Still, the US is up there among the 220 countries worldometer.info tracks daily and this is triggering policy responses.

As Factset reports, the "surge in new coronavirus infections is driving a wave of fresh restrictions across the US. These include mask mandates, curfews, limits on the amount of people/households that can gather indoors, school closures and bans on indoor dining".

We already know and experienced what happens to social and business activities when restrictions are imposed - they freeze.

Sure, the new restrictions are less severe and narrower and targeted than those imposed during wave one of the pandemic, but constrain societal and economic life they still will. In addition, there's still the question of whether a less than draconian national lockdown would be enough to turn the rates of infections and deaths around.

Get up on the right side of the bed - which could be the left side - and there's "whispering hope" for those reading and hearing that a vaccine has been found. Eureka!

Moderna announced that that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective based on an interim analysis of Phase three data and it is expected to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2-8 degrees centigrade for up to 30 days. This is better than Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate which reportedly is 90% effective and needs to be stored at around minus 70 degrees centigrade.

Even "betterer" is Factset's latest: "Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, chief science adviser for White House's Operation Warp Speed, Moncef Slaoui said there is enough coronavirus vaccine doses from Moderna (MRNA-US ) and Pfizer (PFE-US ) to immunize about 20 million Americans during December. Said within 24 hours of emergency use authorization by FDA, vaccine will be moving and distributed according to each state's population."

"States will decide who gets vaccinated first with priority given to healthcare and frontline workers, and the elderly. FDA's outside advisers set to meet on December 10 to discuss whether to authorise Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine for emergency use. Separately, Telegraph reported UK regulators could authorise Pfizer's vaccine for use in less than a week. Comes as UK NHS has reportedly drawn up plans to begin vaccinating from December 1."

The vaccine will be home for Christmas!

But overlayed against this balance between surging infections and the consequent re-imposition of restrictions and the vaccine is Trump - the man, the legend, the loser - who to this day still refuses to concede, crying that he's been cheated.

Trump's refusal to concede just adds to overall uncertainty in the US economy in the very near term at least, until Joe Biden assumes office on 20 January 2021.

